Press and Media

Press Releases - 2025
14 July 2025Sovereign investors embrace active management, renew interest in China amid global fragmentation and policy uncertainty
16 June 2025Invesco releases 2025 Midyear Investment Outlook “The Global Reset”
26 February 2025Invesco QQQ ETF approved for sale, cross-lists on Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Press Releases - 2024
12 December 2024Invesco releases 2025 Investment Outlook “After the Landing”
28 October 2024Mega-cap tech stock dominance prompts big shifts in systematic investing
22 July 2024Sovereign investors turn to emerging markets as geopolitical tensions rise
18 June 2024Invesco releases 2024 Midyear Investment Outlook “Opportunities Amidst Divergence”
Press Releases - 2023
8 December 2023Invesco releases 2024 Investment Outlook “The Balancing Act”
30 October 2023Artificial intelligence taking off in systematic investing strategies, APAC leads global peers in adoption
24 October, 2023Invesco Real Estate Sells Majestar in Seoul
July 3, 2023Invesco releases 2023 Midyear Investment Outlook
May 23, 2023Invesco, BCT reach a long term agreement on MPF scheme
