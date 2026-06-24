Contact-us Locations
Beijing
Phone + 86 10 6655 5800
Fax +86 10 6655 5811
Website: www.invesco.com/hk
Suite 906, 9/F
Winland International Finance Center
7 Finance Street, Xicheng District
100033, People’s Republic of China
Hong Kong
Phone + 852 3128 6000
Fax + 852 3128 6001
Website: www.invesco.com/hk
45F Jardine House
1 Connaught Place
Central, Hong Kong
Hyderabad
Phone +91 40 674 80000
Divyasree Orion SEZ, Raidurgam
15th Floor, Block 6, North Tower,
Serilingampally, Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Telangana - 500 032
Melbourne
Phone + 613 9611 3600
Fax + 613 9611 3800
Website: www.invesco.com.au
Level 26, 333 Collins Street
Melbourne
Victoria 3000
Australia
Mumbai
Phone +91 22 67310000
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor,
Marathon Futurex,
N. M. Joshi Marg, Lower Parel,
Mumbai, Maharashtra 400013,
India
Seoul
Phone +82 2 6330 7310
18/F, Seoul Finance Center, 136 Sejong-daero,
Jung-gu, Seoul, Korea 04520
Shanghai
Hang Seng Bank Tower
5F, Unit #032, 1000 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 200120, People’s Republic of China
Phone +8621 3893 7200
Fax +8621 3893 7212
Hang Seng Bank Tower
5F, Unit #031, 1000 Lujiazui Ring Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai 200120, People’s Republic of China
Phone + 8621 3893 7268
Fax +8621 3893 7212
Shenzhen
Phone + 86 755 8237 0388
Fax + 86 755 2238 1320
Website: www.invescogreatwall.com
21st Floor, Tower 1, Kerry Plaza
No. 1 Zhong Xin Si Road
Futian District, Shenzhen
People's Republic of China
Singapore
Phone + 65 6603 9180
Fax + 65 6603 9190
Website: www.invesco.com/hk
9 Raffles Place
#18-01 Republic Plaza
Singapore 048619
Sydney
Phone +61 (2) 9006 3000
Fax +61 (2) 9006 3030
Website: www.invesco.com.au
Suite 4, Level 18
1 Bligh Street
Sydney
NSW 2000
Australia
Taipei
Phone + 886 2 8729 9999
Fax + 886 2 8729 9988
Website: www.invesco.com/tw
22F, No.1 Songzhi Road
Taipei 11047, Taiwan
Tokyo
Phone +81 (03) 6447 3000
Fax +81 (03) 6447 3001
Website: https://www.invesco.com/jp
Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 14F
P.O. Box 115
6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6114
Phone +81 (03) 6447 3300
Fax +81 (03) 6447 3399
Website: https://www.invesco.com/jp
Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 14F
P.O. Box 116
6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6114