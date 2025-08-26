Why global investment grade bonds make sense now

As markets continue to overlook the impact of sustained trade frictions, now is the time to adopt a defensive stance and position portfolios for late-cycle risks. Find out more.

Harnessing India’s Economic Momentum Through Strategic Bond Allocation

India is rapidly transforming through bold infrastructure investments, rising manufacturing capabilities, and a growing defense sector. This white paper offers essential insights into the country’s evolving economic landscape—and why it presents a compelling opportunity for global investors. Explore how strategic bond allocation can unlock long-term value in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Cross-border capital investment across global commercial real estate market

While the majority of global real estate transactions in the most liquid real estate markets are by domestic investors, cross-border capital flows where the capital source isn't the same country as the asset purchased, are also significant.

FX Pulse quarterly update

Paul Jackson in Invesco’s GMS Office shares his quarterly outlook on the currency markets. Find out more.

Korea Senior Living and Care Operation

South Korea is aging rapidly, with over 20% of its population now over 65 — a figure set to double by 2050. Yet, senior housing remains underdeveloped, with less than 1% penetration. In this video, Gideon Lee, Head of Acquisitions, Asia Pacific explores the need for quality elder care and how Invesco and Caredoc are stepping in to reshape the future of senior living.

Keep up with the market

ETF podcast ep 6: CLOs Explained: harnessing ETFs to access the opportunity

In this episode, Christine Huang, Head of ETF Business, Asia Pacific and Derek Fin, Senior Client Portfolio Manager of Invesco Global Private Credit unpack the rise of CLOs: what’s driving the market, why investors are paying attention, and how AAA CLOs performed during the global financial crisis. Listen to the podcast now.

A macro approach to navigating the business cycle

The drivers of asset prices and how to unlock their potential

How can we help?

Gain investment clarity in Asia Pacific through our research, specialized insights, and thought leadership.

