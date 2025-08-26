Global Powell suggests a change to Fed policy
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish tone at Jackson Hole last week, had ramifications for rate expectations, tech stocks, and the US dollar.
As markets continue to overlook the impact of sustained trade frictions, now is the time to adopt a defensive stance and position portfolios for late-cycle risks. Find out more.
India is rapidly transforming through bold infrastructure investments, rising manufacturing capabilities, and a growing defense sector. This white paper offers essential insights into the country’s evolving economic landscape—and why it presents a compelling opportunity for global investors. Explore how strategic bond allocation can unlock long-term value in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.
While the majority of global real estate transactions in the most liquid real estate markets are by domestic investors, cross-border capital flows where the capital source isn't the same country as the asset purchased, are also significant.
Paul Jackson in Invesco’s GMS Office shares his quarterly outlook on the currency markets. Find out more.
South Korea is aging rapidly, with over 20% of its population now over 65 — a figure set to double by 2050. Yet, senior housing remains underdeveloped, with less than 1% penetration. In this video, Gideon Lee, Head of Acquisitions, Asia Pacific explores the need for quality elder care and how Invesco and Caredoc are stepping in to reshape the future of senior living.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish tone at Jackson Hole last week, had ramifications for rate expectations, tech stocks, and the US dollar.
Our analysis suggests that annual global savings could more than double in real terms over the next 50 years. The US, China, and India are deemed likely to be the sources of the biggest savings pools. Demographics could see the role of Europe diminish (though it will remain important), while boosting the role of Africa (from a low base).
The Fed signals a potential shift toward policy easing as labor data weakens and inflation expectations remain stable - providing a more supportive backdrop for risk assets.
In this episode, Christine Huang, Head of ETF Business, Asia Pacific and Derek Fin, Senior Client Portfolio Manager of Invesco Global Private Credit unpack the rise of CLOs: what’s driving the market, why investors are paying attention, and how AAA CLOs performed during the global financial crisis. Listen to the podcast now.
In our quarterly Gold Report, we review the performance of the gold price and touch upon other asset classes, as well as explore significant macro factors, including bond yields, the US Dollar and inflation expectations.
In July, the NASDAQ-100 Index (NDX) returned 2.41% vs. 2.24% of the S&P 500.
The drivers of asset prices and how to unlock their potential
Gain investment clarity in Asia Pacific through our research, specialized insights, and thought leadership.