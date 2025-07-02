Why APAC real estate now ?

Hello and welcome. I’m Catherine Chen, Investment Strategist at Invesco Real Estate for Asia Pacific. In this podcast, we’ll explore why Asia Pacific stands out as a compelling destination for real estate investment. We’ll dive into the region’s resilient economic growth, dynamic trade flows, attractive valuations, and highlight the sectors we may find promising.

Let’s take a closer look at the macro backdrop of Asia Pacific. Amid ongoing global geopolitical tensions, we see compelling opportunities across the region—particularly where policymakers are actively supporting growth to cushion the impact of U.S. trade tariffs.

Even prior to the shift in global trade landscape, Asia Pacific had already established itself as a powerhouse in the global economy, currently contributing around 44% of global GDP1. This year, the region is expected to drive over 60% of global economic growth2. Looking ahead, economic momentum is projected to accelerate, with APAC’s GDP projected to be nearly 50% larger than that of the U.S. within the next decade3. While near-term growth may moderate, the region’s underlying fundamentals remain resilient — anchored by the solid economic foundations and proactive fiscal and monetary policy responses.

123Source: Oxford Economics as of April 2025.There is no guarantee that the projection will be reached.

Zooming in on the region, the evolving nature of trade in Asia Pacific continues to support real estate growth. Services trade is gaining momentum, now employing over half of Asia’s workforce. As service industries expand, so does the demand for real estate — from office spaces to logistics hubs and data centers. At the same time, rising urban incomes and greater mobility are fueling housing demand.

Importantly, this transformation is attracting increasing investment volumes of cross-border capital. Strengthening economic ties within the region have laid the groundwork for deeper investment activities, with international investors actively deploying capital into key APAC markets. Over the past decade, cross-border real estate transaction volumes have surged, underscoring the region’s growing appeal and diversification benefits for global real estate portfolios.

Turning to valuations, Asia Pacific’s diverse and less correlated markets have generally seen capital values lag behind other regions.

However, as valuations in other markets begin to bottom out—and select APAC sectors are already showing signs of stabilization—combined with a declining interest rate environment, we believe capital values in the region are approaching a trough. This is a timely opportunity for investors looking to capitalize on recovery and may optimize long-term returns.

In terms of sectoral opportunities, we find the living sector and select specialty sectors particularly attractive right now. We are positive on the living sector in Australia, Japan, Korea and China, and see good potential in Korea’s data centers. When evaluating residential housing, we take a granular approach – analyzing demographic trends to identify cohorts with the most pronounced demand-supply imbalances. We then partner with the right operators to strategically scale businesses that address these gaps and deliver longer term value.

Thanks for listening. You can learn more about Asia Pacific real estate by downloading our white paper.

Stay tuned for our upcoming piece, where we’ll dive deeper into our living strategy across the region.

Thank you.