Video Channel

South Korea has reached a demographic crossroads.

Today, over 20% of its population is over 65, with numbers projected to double by 2050 — marking South Korea as a “super-aged” society.

This surge in the elderly population is creating an unprecedented demand for senior housing and care facilities.

Despite the growing need, South Korea has one of the lowest senior housing penetration rates globally — at less than 1% — compared to 6% in Australia and 11% in the United States. The majority of existing senior care facilities are operated by individual owners.

The severe shortage — in both quantity and quality — of senior living options in Korea is leaving many elderly people without adequate care and accommodation.

Our research also revealed that there are even fewer institutional-quality facilities that cater to seniors in their 70s and 80s who are generally healthy, but may have some mobility issues or non-critical medical conditions.

To address the needs of this growing segment, Invesco embarked on a journey to develop high-quality and thoughtfully designed senior living properties.

As part of this process, we quickly recognized the importance of partnering with an experienced operator that shared our vision to grow with scale, quality, and impact.

Given the highly fragmented nature of the senior care industry, Invesco founded Care Operation — a platform established through a joint venture partnership with Caredoc to directly service the senior living properties within our portfolio.

We chose to partner with Caredoc, one of the top senior care service platform in Korea, due to its vast network and access to caregivers, hospitals, and related facilities nationwide.

Our vision for Care Operation is to create nurturing communities where seniors who value independence and connection feel safe and supported. A place designed with residents in mind, and able to cater to evolving needs.

Wide hallways, step-free access, and age-friendly amenities are all built in to ensure comfort and accessibility.

Around-the-clock on-site caregivers and nurses support daily needs, while responding to any emergencies, providing peace of mind to residents and their families.

Regular health check-ups and preventive care programs — including fitness classes and yoga promote healthy living.

While leisure activities such as art workshops, community gardening, cultural events, and group excursions enhance the community spirit, supporting residents’ physical and social well-being.

Dietary specialists offer residents nutritious meal plans tailored to their individual needs, which residents can enjoy in the privacy of their rooms or in communal dining areas.

Photos of daily activities are also shared with residents’ families, to help families stay connected and give them assurance that their loved ones are healthy, happy and well taken care of.

And 24/7 security, emergency call systems, and manned entry points, ensure residents' safety at all times.

We are committed to meeting the needs of today’s seniors, while building a sustainable model for future generations.

This is more than an investment; it’s a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for South Korea’s aging population and setting an example for other markets facing similar demographic challenges.

Our investment in South Korean senior living is not just addressing a critical societal infrastructure need — we’re building the future we’d want for our grandparents, our parents — and eventually, for ourselves.