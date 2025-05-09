Video Channel
Tariffs and political alliances are shifting across the world, causing market uncertainty to spike. At the midpoint of 2025, we face a long list of unknowns.
And yet, we have greater confidence in the direction of travel for some key trends, macro factors, and, ultimately, markets especially in the Asia Pacific region.
So while growth may fall below trend for the second half in Asia, it will be countered with supportive monetary policies. Central banks across the region are already in a rate cutting environment, which should provide a floor to growth and a boost to equities and the real estate market.
Policy uncertainty in the US means that the dollar could continue to weaken which could provide a boost to Emerging Market assets such as Asia local currency bonds.
Amidst the uncertainty we see opportunities for investors to diversify their portfolios across regions and asset classes, as well as to reduce concentrations. This may help portfolios to weather volatility but still allow for potential upside surprises.
To find out more, read our 2025 Midyear Investment Outlook – called, The Global Reset.
2025 Midyear Investment outlook
Nasdaq-100 Index: Research and Development (R&D)
At Invesco, we quantify innovation by looking at a company's commitment to research and development. Learn more from Ryan McCormack and Paul Schroeder in this video.
Innovation Answered
“Innovation Answered” answers the big questions on how innovation can inspire change, create impact, and drive the world forward—with specific stories from Nasdaq-100 companies who are making this a reality.
What's an ETF?
Learn how ETFs may offer diversified exposure to focused areas of the market.
Investing in transition leadership in China
What’s the case for transition investing in China? Alexander Chan highlights the opportunities and challenges in this video.
2025 Midyear Investment Outlook – Chinese equities
Is it a good time to consider China equities ? In this video, Raymond Ma discusses the factors supporting flow to this asset class. Watch the video to learn more.
2025 investment outlook: Asia Equities
Looking ahead to 2025, we expect domestic demand in the region to strengthen as the effects of earlier monetary tightening wane. We are focused on domestic drivers of the Asian market as an indicator of the region’s economic trends. William Yuen shares his view in this video.
2025 Investment Outlook: China equities
Looking ahead to 2025, we expect fiscal policy support to continue and foresee the implementation of more targeted physical measures.Raymond Ma explains in this video.
2025 Midyear Investment Outlook - Asia fixed income
In this video, Chris Lau and Norbert Ling dive into an insightful discussion on the latest developments shaping Asia’s fixed income landscape.
2025 Midyear Investment Outlook – Private Market
What’s the opportunity set of private market in today’s environment? Chris Hamilton explains why we are opportunistic on private credit as a broader asset class. Watch the video to learn more.
South Korea has reached a demographic crossroads.
Today, over 20% of its population is over 65, with numbers projected to double by 2050 — marking South Korea as a “super-aged” society.
This surge in the elderly population is creating an unprecedented demand for senior housing and care facilities.
Despite the growing need, South Korea has one of the lowest senior housing penetration rates globally — at less than 1% — compared to 6% in Australia and 11% in the United States. The majority of existing senior care facilities are operated by individual owners.
The severe shortage — in both quantity and quality — of senior living options in Korea is leaving many elderly people without adequate care and accommodation.
Our research also revealed that there are even fewer institutional-quality facilities that cater to seniors in their 70s and 80s who are generally healthy, but may have some mobility issues or non-critical medical conditions.
To address the needs of this growing segment, Invesco embarked on a journey to develop high-quality and thoughtfully designed senior living properties.
As part of this process, we quickly recognized the importance of partnering with an experienced operator that shared our vision to grow with scale, quality, and impact.
Given the highly fragmented nature of the senior care industry, Invesco founded Care Operation — a platform established through a joint venture partnership with Caredoc to directly service the senior living properties within our portfolio.
We chose to partner with Caredoc, one of the top senior care service platform in Korea, due to its vast network and access to caregivers, hospitals, and related facilities nationwide.
Our vision for Care Operation is to create nurturing communities where seniors who value independence and connection feel safe and supported. A place designed with residents in mind, and able to cater to evolving needs.
Wide hallways, step-free access, and age-friendly amenities are all built in to ensure comfort and accessibility.
Around-the-clock on-site caregivers and nurses support daily needs, while responding to any emergencies, providing peace of mind to residents and their families.
Regular health check-ups and preventive care programs — including fitness classes and yoga promote healthy living.
While leisure activities such as art workshops, community gardening, cultural events, and group excursions enhance the community spirit, supporting residents’ physical and social well-being.
Dietary specialists offer residents nutritious meal plans tailored to their individual needs, which residents can enjoy in the privacy of their rooms or in communal dining areas.
Photos of daily activities are also shared with residents’ families, to help families stay connected and give them assurance that their loved ones are healthy, happy and well taken care of.
And 24/7 security, emergency call systems, and manned entry points, ensure residents' safety at all times.
We are committed to meeting the needs of today’s seniors, while building a sustainable model for future generations.
This is more than an investment; it’s a commitment to enhancing the quality of life for South Korea’s aging population and setting an example for other markets facing similar demographic challenges.
Our investment in South Korean senior living is not just addressing a critical societal infrastructure need — we’re building the future we’d want for our grandparents, our parents — and eventually, for ourselves.
Korea Senior Living and Care Operation
South Korea is aging rapidly, with over 20% of its population now over 65 — a figure set to double by 2050. Yet, senior housing remains underdeveloped, with less than 1% penetration. In this video, Gideon Lee, Head of Acquisitions, Asia Pacific explores the need for quality elder care and how Invesco and Caredoc are stepping in to reshape the future of senior living.
Reflections from Invesco Real Estate’s Value-add Team
In this discussion, we explore the unique market environment over the past 12 months in the “value-add” space, highlighting Invesco Real Estate’s balanced approach in a generally retreating market. We reflect on the evolution of value-add investing, emphasizing a return to disciplined, and local team-based execution and how this approach has created a foundation for the year ahead.
CLO Education Series: The strategic advantage of AAA-rated CLO notes
CLOs have high quality income, floating rate feature, structural advantages and diversification benefits. Watch the video from Kevin Petrovcik, Senior Client Portfolio Manager of Invesco Private Credit to learn more.
