The China Position
Invesco first teamed up with the Economist Intelligence Unit in 2019 to conduct the China Position study. The report sought to understand how professional investors invest in China. Read the whitepaper to discover more.
Invesco teamed up with Economist Impact (formerly The Economist Intelligence Unit) to understand trends around emerging markets and how institutional investors are investing in this space.
Invesco teamed up with Economist Impact to investigate the evolving role of emerging markets in the global economy.
Invesco teamed up with Economist Impact (formerly The Economist Intelligence Unit) to understand how institutional investors invest in China today.
For the 2021 research, 200 asset owners were surveyed on their views with the aim to better understand the sentiment these large—often market making—funds have in terms of investment stance toward the Chinese market. The research is designed to go beyond media headlines to address the actual strategy and exposure levels of the world’s largest institutional investors.
Invesco's Global Market Strategy Office brings together some of the key investment professionals and thought leaders at the firm to formulate our mid-year and annual investment outlook.
We believe the market can continue to rise in the new year, and we expect new opportunities to be unlocked as market leadership evolves.
Invesco has been running an annual study of sovereign investors since 2013. Key decision makers within sovereign wealth funds and central banks are interviewed on their investment preferences and the themes impacting their allocations.
Explore insights from 141 sovereign investors managing $27T in assets as they adapt to a transformed global investment landscape.
Invesco’s Global Systematic Investing Study reflects on the progression of quantitative investing over the past 7 years. Since its inception in 2016, this report has provided insights into factor investing. Going forward, the report takes a broader view encompassing the full, and rapidly advancing, systematic investing space.
This year’s study continues to provide valuable insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of systematic investing, chronicling the latest innovations and how practitioners globally are leveraging advanced quantitative techniques across asset classes. Based on interviews with systematic investors, this research collects the opinions of senior decision-makers responsible for managing $22.3 trillion in assets (as of 31 March 2024).
Invesco Investment Solutions develops Long-Term Capital Market Solutions (LTCMAs) on a quarterly and annual basis that provide long-term estimates for the behavior of major asset classes globally.
Invesco Solutions is proud to present our 2025 Capital Market Assumptions providing the long-term estimates for over 170 major asset classes to aid in strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions.
Beginning in November 2021, Tsinghua PBC School of Finance has been collaborating with Invesco and Invesco Great Wall on research focused on investment opportunities and approaches in China.
Authored publications from Invesco professionals. Featuring expertise to support clients in portfolio management topics.
Multi-period portfolio selection
Time-series variation in factor premia
Tactical Asset Allocation, Risk Premia, and the Business Cycle: A Macro Regime Approach
Measuring Sector Cyclicality: A Factor-Based Approach
Fixed Income Factors: Theory and Practice
Bitcoin and Portfolio Choice: An Assessment of Bitcoin in Multi-Asset Portfolios
