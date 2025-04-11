Solutions

2025 Capital Market Assumptions

Our long-term outlook utilizes a building block approach to estimate asset class returns, risk, and correlations to aid in allocation decisions.

Being both defensive and flexible is key for investors during these moments.

We have witnessed a dramatic repricing of risk in the first few months of 2025. Following the “Liberation Day” tariffs, US equity markets have posted their 16th worst two-day period since 1928.

The once unstoppable US large cap equity market has underperformed its global counterparts since Trump’s election on November 4th, 2024, with a rotation into non-US equities and “risk-off” assets underway.

Being both defensive and flexible is key for investors during these moments as trade policies could be reversed just as quickly as they have been imposed. We have written extensively about the risks looming over US equity markets for quite some time, with elevated valuations and market concentration being key themes of our capital market assumption (CMA) publications.

Relative tactical asset allocation positioning (March 2025) and CMA scoring (Q1 2025).

Our CMA scoring aligns closely with our latest tactical positioning in a contraction regime, both at the portfolio risk level and when comparing equities to fixed income. Both time horizons recommend taking below-average levels of risk, sourcing that risk from fixed income over equities. This is intuitive, as the relative expected return of fixed income is elevated, and downside risks to the economy and markets are heightened. 

To assist investors in identifying the relative attractiveness between our near-term tactical asset allocation (TAA) and our longer-term capital market assumptions (CMAs), we compare the two distinct time horizons for common asset class pairs.

TAA positioning
CMA scoring
Max
O/W — U/W
Neutral
Max
O/W — U/W
Fixed income
Equities
US equities
DM ex-US equities
DM equities
EM equities
Large-cap equities
Small-cap equities
Government
Credit
Quality credit
Risky credit
Short duration
Long duration
Portfolio risk below average
Portfolio risk above average

Source: Invesco December 31, 2024. DM= developed markets. EM = emerging markets. For illustrative purposes only. Portfolios mentioned are hypothetical models. Benchmark is a global, moderate risk portfolio consisting of 60% global equities (MSCI ACWI) and 40% global bonds (BBG global agg).

Methodology

Capital market assumptions (CMAs) form the foundation of our strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions. With an eye on 170 asset classes across private and public markets in 20 different currencies, we maintain a comprehensive view of trends, risks and correlations. Complete methodology information is listed here.3

  • Expansive insight allows us to offer unique perspectives
  • More narrow observations that other forecasts may miss
  • Help investors identify underlying drivers of return

Optimize your investment process and outcomes with expert guidance and innovative analytics from Invesco.

2025 Investment Outlook

2025 Midyear Investment Outlook: The Global Reset

For the first half of 2025, shifting policies and trade dynamics have stirred market uncertainty. But amidst turmoil comes opportunity. Discover what’s ahead for the rest of the year.
Sort through the noise

Fixed Income
Activate flexible fixed income allocations

Fixed income markets offer strong income opportunities at attractive valuations for the first time since the global financial crisis. Explore the capabilities designed to capture market potential.
Equities
Invesco Equity Approach

An active approach derived from bottom-up analysis with a tight focus on valuation and a contrarian mindset.
Invesco Private Credit

Alternatives
Reach a world of opportunity with Invesco Private Credit

Uncovering the potential of Private Credit starts with gaining access to them. It’s a world of opportunity – and we have the expertise and the network you need to unlock it.
Portfolio review

We combine an outcomes-based focus with innovative analytics to work as an extension of your team. Experience how we develop tailored solutions that help target your unique objectives. 

  • Expert investment insights: We are a global team of 100 PhD and master’s degree holders1, with decades of experience managing multi-asset portfolios.
  • Industry-leading analytics: We offer deep risk assessment, portfolio stress-testing and enhanced modeling.
  • Diversity of thought: Invesco’s US$1.8 trillion2 platform offers a vast array of investment solutions.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.

Invesco Solutions develops CMAs that provide long-term estimates for the behavior of major asset classes globally. The team is dedicated to designing outcome-oriented, multi-asset portfolios that meet the specific goals of investors. The assumptions, which are based on 5- and 10-year investment time horizons, are intended to guide these strategic asset class allocations. For each selected asset class, we develop assumptions for estimated return, estimated standard deviation of return (volatility), and estimated correlation with other asset classes. This information is not intended as a recommendation to invest in a specific asset class or strategy, or as a promise of future performance. Estimated returns are subject to uncertainty and error, and can be conditional on economic scenarios. In the event a particular scenario comes to pass, actual returns could be significantly higher or lower than these estimates.

Meet our team

  • 1

    As of Dec. 31, 2024, and subject to change.
  • 2

    Invesco Ltd. AUM of $1,844.8 billion USD as of March 31, 2025. AUM figure includes all assets under advisement, distributed and overseen by Invesco.
  • 3

    Capital Market Assumptions methodology

    We employ a fundamentally based “building block” approach to estimating asset class returns. Estimates for income and capital gain components of returns for each asset class are informed by fundamental and historical data. Components are then combined to establish estimated returns. Here, we provide a summary of key elements of the methodology used to produce our long-term (10-year) estimates. 

    Fixed income returns are composed of:

    • Average yield: The average of the starting (initial) yield and the expected yield for bonds.
    • Valuation change (yield curve): Estimated changes in valuation given changes in the Treasury yield curve.
    • Roll return: Reflects the impact on the price of bonds that are held over time. Given a positively sloped yield curve, a bond’s price will be positively impacted as interest payments remain fixed, but time to maturity decreases.
    • Credit adjustment: Estimated potential impact on returns from credit rating downgrades and defaults.

    Equity returns are composed of:

    • Dividend yield: Dividend per share divided by price per share.
    • Buyback yield: Percentage change in shares outstanding resulting from companies buying back or issuing shares.
    • Valuation change: The expected change in value given the current price/earnings (P/E) ratio and the assumption of reversion to the long-term average P/E ratio.
    • Long-term (LT) earnings growth: The estimated rate of the growth of earnings based on the long-term average real GDP per capita and inflation.

    Currency adjustments are based on the theory of interest rate parity (IRP), which suggests a strong relationship between interest rates and the spot and forward exchange rates between two given currencies. Interest rate parity theory assumes that no arbitrage opportunities exist in foreign exchange markets. It is based on the notion that, over the long term, investors will be indifferent between varying rates of returns on deposits in different currencies because any excess return on deposits will be offset by changes in the relative value of currencies.

    For volatility estimates for the different asset classes, we use rolling historical quarterly returns of various market benchmarks. Given that benchmarks have differing histories within and across asset classes, we normalize the volatility estimates of shorter-lived benchmarks to ensure that all series are measured over similar time periods.

    Correlation estimates are calculated using trailing 20 years of monthly returns. Given that recent asset class correlations could have a more meaningful effect on future observations, we place greater weight on more recent observations by applying a 10-year half-life to the time series in our calculation.

    Arithmetic versus geometric returns. Our building block methodology produces estimates of geometric (compound) asset class returns. However, standard mean-variance portfolio optimization requires return inputs to be provided in arithmetic rather than in geometric terms. This is because the arithmetic mean of a weighted sum (e.g., a portfolio) is the weighted sum of the arithmetic means (of portfolio constituents). This does not hold for geometric returns. Accordingly, we translate geometric estimates into arithmetic terms. We provide both arithmetic returns and geometric returns, given that the former informs the optimization process regarding expected outcomes, while the latter informs the investor about the rate at which asset classes might be expected to grow wealth over the long run.