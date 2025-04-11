2025 Capital Market Assumptions

We have witnessed a dramatic repricing of risk in the first few months of 2025. Following the “Liberation Day” tariffs, US equity markets have posted their 16th worst two-day period since 1928.

The once unstoppable US large cap equity market has underperformed its global counterparts since Trump’s election on November 4th, 2024, with a rotation into non-US equities and “risk-off” assets underway.

Being both defensive and flexible is key for investors during these moments as trade policies could be reversed just as quickly as they have been imposed. We have written extensively about the risks looming over US equity markets for quite some time, with elevated valuations and market concentration being key themes of our capital market assumption (CMA) publications.