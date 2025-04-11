2025 Capital Market Assumptions

Being both defensive and flexible is key for investors during these moments.
We have witnessed a dramatic repricing of risk in the first few months of 2025. Following the “Liberation Day” tariffs, US equity markets have posted their 16th worst two-day period since 1928.
The once unstoppable US large cap equity market has underperformed its global counterparts since Trump’s election on November 4th, 2024, with a rotation into non-US equities and “risk-off” assets underway.
Being both defensive and flexible is key for investors during these moments as trade policies could be reversed just as quickly as they have been imposed. We have written extensively about the risks looming over US equity markets for quite some time, with elevated valuations and market concentration being key themes of our capital market assumption (CMA) publications.
Relative tactical asset allocation positioning (March 2025) and CMA scoring (Q1 2025).
Our CMA scoring aligns closely with our latest tactical positioning in a contraction regime, both at the portfolio risk level and when comparing equities to fixed income. Both time horizons recommend taking below-average levels of risk, sourcing that risk from fixed income over equities. This is intuitive, as the relative expected return of fixed income is elevated, and downside risks to the economy and markets are heightened.
To assist investors in identifying the relative attractiveness between our near-term tactical asset allocation (TAA) and our longer-term capital market assumptions (CMAs), we compare the two distinct time horizons for common asset class pairs.
Source: Invesco December 31, 2024. DM= developed markets. EM = emerging markets.
Methodology
Capital market assumptions (CMAs) form the foundation of our strategic and tactical asset allocation decisions. With an eye on 170 asset classes across private and public markets in 20 different currencies, we maintain a comprehensive view of trends, risks and correlations. Complete methodology information is listed here.3
Investment risks
The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested.
Invesco Solutions develops CMAs that provide long-term estimates for the behavior of major asset classes globally. The team is dedicated to designing outcome-oriented, multi-asset portfolios that meet the specific goals of investors. The assumptions, which are based on 5- and 10-year investment time horizons, are intended to guide these strategic asset class allocations. For each selected asset class, we develop assumptions for estimated return, estimated standard deviation of return (volatility), and estimated correlation with other asset classes.
CMA returns for fixed income have dropped over the quarter, with current yields falling below their expected future yields, creating a negative valuation change as yields shift upward as they mature. Global aggregate bonds are expected to return 4.5% over the next decade, around -0.6% less than last quarter and 1% less than we anticipated last year. Credit assets are still expected to outperform government bonds, with broadly syndicated loans and high yield both expected to return 5.7%, -0.7% less than last quarter.
Our CMA return for global equities is 5.4%, slightly higher than that of US equities, and dragged down due to the large overweight in the index towards overvalued US large cap equities. Quarter-over-quarter all major equity CMA’s have declined mostly due to higher valuations (-0.5% globally), outside of Japan, whose fundamentals (as measured by the price-to-book ratio) have returned to their long-term average. The change in the valuation component of China in particular stands out at -1.9%, with the price of the index rising considerably this past quarter on the hopes of a yet-to-be delivered stimulus package. When gauging relative opportunities outside of the US, emerging markets (EM) stand out due to a compelling expected earnings growth rate and a slightly positive tailwind from valuations. Within the US, small cap equities are more attractive than their larger counterparts as they have higher expected earnings growth rates and are near fair-value.
Global REITS, infrastructure, hedge funds, and commodities all are attractive relative to traditional assets as they are all expected to outperform US equities on a forward basis. Real assets are still recovering following the increase in interest rates relative to public equities and have a more attractive valuations. Further, they provide impressive dividend yields and are valuable diversifiers with low correlations to both equities and fixed income. From a risk adjusted perspective, all major alternative assets that we cover have expected return-to-risk ratios near double that of US equities, with global infrastructure (0.7) and hedge funds (0.8) standing out.