Invesco Private Credit

Investment Risks:

Investment involves risks. The value of investments, and any income from them, will fluctuate. This may partly be the result of changes in exchange rates. Investors may not get back the full amount invested.

Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) are exposed to credit risk associated with the underlying loans. These loans are typically made to non-investment grade borrowers, which means they are more likely to default. A sudden increase in loan defaults could cause significant losses for investors. Although CLO securities are generally more liquid than the underlying loans, they are still subject to liquidity risk. During times of market stress, it may be difficult to find a buyer for CLO securities, which could make it challenging for investors to sell their holdings or exit their positions. CLOs are typically structured as fixed-income securities with a set interest rate. If interest rates rise, the value of these securities may decline. The underlying loans in CLOs can be prepaid, which means the borrower pays off the loan earlier than expected. This can negatively impact the returns of CLO investors, particularly if they were counting on a certain level of interest income over a longer period. CLOs can be complex investment vehicles, with multiple tranches, different levels of credit risk, and varying payment structures. This complexity can make it difficult for investors to fully understand the risks involved and make informed investment decisions. Highly rated tranches of CLO Debt Securities may be downgraded, and in stressed market environments even highly rated tranches of CLO Debt Securities may experience losses due to defaults in the underlying loan collateral, the disappearance of the subordinated/equity tranches, market anticipation of defaults, as well as negative market sentiment with respect to CLO securities as an asset class.

Many senior loans are illiquid, meaning that the investors may not be able to sell them quickly at a fair price and/or that the redemptions may be delayed due to illiquidity of the senior loans. The market for illiquid securities is more volatile than the market for liquid securities. The market for senior loans could be disrupted in the event of an economic downturn or a substantial increase or decrease in interest rates. Senior loans, like most other debt obligations, are subject to the risk of default. The market for senior loans remains less developed in Europe than in the U.S.

Alternative investment products, including private equity, may involve a higher degree of risk, may engage in leveraging and other speculative investment practices that may increase the risk of investment loss, can be highly illiquid, may not be required to provide periodic pricing or valuation information to investors, may involve complex tax structures and delays in distributing important tax information, are not subject to the same regulatory requirements as mutual portfolios, often charge higher fees which may offset any trading profits, and in many cases the underlying investments are not transparent and are known only to the investment manager. There is often no secondary market for private equity interests, and none is expected to develop. There may be restrictions on transfer in such investments.