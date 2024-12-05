Private credit outlook: A strategic source of income in portfolios for the year

Kevin Eagan, Senior Portfolio Manager, Co-Head of Credit

In the year ahead, we expect another year of above average loan returns given a benign risk environment benefitting from lower inflation and interest rates. With the Federal Reserve pivoting to lower rates, it is worth revisiting the history of loan market flows during easing cycles.

The loan market tends to retain investor capital reasonably well as rates decline (outside of the exogenous shock levied by COVID), reflecting that loans offer more than simply a way to play rising rates. Lower rates tend to buttress loan issuer fundamentals as interest expense declines, mitigating risk of default and credit loss.

Moreover, assuming policy rates decline to the current fed funds futures-implied terminal rate of approximately 3.5%, the implied coupon would remain above the historical loan coupon average.

Thus, loans can remain a source of strong, steady income even in the face of declining interest rates.