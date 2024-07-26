Yields maintain record highs and offer positive relative value

Slowing economic growth across regions at the beginning of 2024 have created a continued focus on sustained higher interest rates as the year progresses. Macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical events have driven capital across various segments characterizing positive and negative implications we continue to monitor.

Against this cautious outlook, we asked the experts from Invesco’s bank loan, direct lending and distressed credit teams to share their views as the second quarter of 2024 wraps up.

Bank loans: potential for high income and relative value

Kevin Egan, Senior Portfolio Manager, Senior Secured Bank Loan Group

As we continue in 2024, there has been a significant focus on the uncertainty of the US macroeconomic backdrop and its potential implications for the senior secured bank loan market. We continue to believe there are still several compelling reasons to consider investing in senior secured loans:

Potential high level of current income: Current income is comprised of two key components—base interest rates (which are expected to stay higher for longer) and credit spreads (which continue to remain wide). Coupon income for bank loans today is ~9.25%, which is near its highest since 20091. Market expectations are for rates to remain higher for longer, well above pre-2022 levels. Loans have proven to provide consistent, stable income through varying market cycles, including recessionary periods and periods of falling rates. Floating rate feature: Loans have virtually no duration risk (average ~45 days). The forward SOFR curve currently implies an average 3-month SOFR rate of approximately 5% over the course of 2024. This reflects the broadly adopted market view that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will pivot to easing interest rates late in 2024 and will lower interest rates cautiously. Recent economic data has been more supportive of a higher for longer interest rate environment, benefiting higher loan coupons. Compelling relative value: Loans have offered one of the best yields in fixed income, while providing downside risk mitigation by being senior in the capital structure and being secured by the assets of the company. Loans have offered these high yields with no duration risk. In a recessionary environment, loans offer downside risk mitigation by being senior which means they are the highest priority to be repaid in the event of default. Senior secured assets may offer added risk mitigation throughout recessionary periods.

We feel current loan yields and spreads look very attractive both on a historical and a relative basis. The average coupon for loans has been around 9.25%, outpacing the average high yield coupon of 6.15%1. After averaging around 245 bps less than high yield bonds over the past fifteen years, this is the first time in history the average loan coupon has surpassed that of high yield bonds. It was only around two years ago when loans were yielding ~4.80%; loans recently have been yielding over 400 basis points more than that1.