Fixed Income Global Fixed Income Strategy - November 2024
Twice a year, investors from across the Invesco Fixed Income platform gather at the IFI Global Investors’ Summit to discuss and debate their views on global macroeconomic trends.
Amid interest rate uncertainty, what is the opportunity for fixed income investors? Discover income potential in any market conditions with well-diversified credit strategies.
Our investment teams manage US$459 billion in global fixed income assets*. (As of March 31, 2024)
Our investment professionals average 18 years’ industry experience.
Key market locations provide local knowledge and a global perspective.
Invesco fixed income teams have the strategies, the scale and the flexibility to meet investors’ objectives with expertise spanning the entire fixed income spectrum, covering credit, rates and currencies.
Expert access: Investors can benefit from diversification through unhedged exposure across geographies, sectors, and instrument types. We are adjusting the composition of a portfolio to respond to changing market conditions and to take advantage of opportunities that arise.
High quality debt: We focus on investment grade corporate bonds, issued by top companies that are highly solvent with strong balance sheets. We conduct independent assessments of every issuer’s creditworthiness, providing our investors with a reliable source of income while preserving capital.
Enhance risk-adjusted returns: Compared with other asset classes, EM Debt can behave differently under various market conditions. By adding EM Debt exposure, investors can potentially enhance risk-adjusted returns and enjoy the best of both worlds - risk diversification and potential for alpha.
Our breadth and scale uniquely position us to provide client solutions that meet diverse needs, with investment strategies build on fundamentally-based macro and credit research to generate investable views, themes and input.
Central banks depressed volatility in financial markets since 2008 through several QE programmes and ultra-low interest rates, but that time has come to an end.
We expect the Fed to continue cutting rates this year, which should be a catalyst for EM central banks to ease to help boost domestic growth.
Chris Lau, Norbert Ling and Yifei Ding from Invesco's Fixed Income team share their investment outlooks for Asia investment grade, high yield, and emerging market bonds for 2H 2025. Read more.