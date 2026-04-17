Invesco Quantitative Strategies

Systematic Investing

Enhancing portfolio outcomes with a factor-based approach.

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factor investing
Research‑driven

Research‑driven

Proprietary factor definitions based on solid academic foundations.

Global team with local presence

Global team with local presence

Investment team on the ground with expertise in the local market.

Portfolio construction

Portfolio construction

Robust factor portfolios, transparent and risk‑controlled.

Unlock the power of proven, quantitative approach to investing

Systematic investing can be a way for investors to reach their investment goals through understanding the building blocks of their portfolio. It represents a fundamental shift in investment management through increased transparency.

Factors - such as value, momentum and quality are quantifiable characteristics of a financial asset that meaningfully explain its risk-return profile.

$US51B assets under management

Source: Invesco as of 28 February 2026.  

50 team members

40+ years of experience

Why systematic investing?

Factor-based strategies systematically apply evidence-based research to help achieve outcomes. Factors explain risk and return, allowing for greater granularity and customization.

Transaprent

Supported by research & transparency

An investment factor must be backed by empirical results and follow a reasonable rationale. We apply transparent rules-based strategies that systematically apply factor insights to target specific risk/return expectations.
Analysis

Investible at scale

An investment factor can be pursued in a live strategy based on observable characteristics of securities with institutional scale of assets, to help achieve an investment outcome.
Contrarian

Consistent over time

An investment factor should be expected to be specific, persistent over time, and pervasive across relevant security universes.
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