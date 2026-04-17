Systematic Investing
Enhancing portfolio outcomes with a factor-based approach.
Unlock the power of proven, quantitative approach to investing
Systematic investing can be a way for investors to reach their investment goals through understanding the building blocks of their portfolio. It represents a fundamental shift in investment management through increased transparency.
Factors - such as value, momentum and quality are quantifiable characteristics of a financial asset that meaningfully explain its risk-return profile.
$US51B assets under management
Source: Invesco as of 28 February 2026.
50 team members
40+ years of experience
Why systematic investing?
Factor-based strategies systematically apply evidence-based research to help achieve outcomes. Factors explain risk and return, allowing for greater granularity and customization.
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