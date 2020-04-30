banner
Asia Fixed Income Investment Outlook – Quarterly Update

Chris Lau, Norbert Ling and Yifei Ding from Invesco's Fixed Income team share their investment outlooks for Asia investment grade, high yield, and emerging market bonds for 2H 2025. Read more.

2025 Midyear Investment Outlook - Asia fixed income

In this video, Chris Lau and Norbert Ling  dive into an insightful discussion on the latest developments shaping Asia’s fixed income landscape.

China fixed income: The case for sustainable investing

As China is one of the largest carbon emitters globally, it has adopted one of the most ambitious climate change plan. As a result, there is potential for fixed income investors to explore thematic opportunities that can offer attractive yield.

Introducing Senior Loans

Rising rates and reflation are at the forefront of investor sentiment today, an allocation to senior loans may help reduce duration risk, potentially without diluting returns.

