Emerging markets offer investors a world of untapped potential. Home to the vast majority of the world’s population, they’ve outpaced developed markets in terms of economic growth for years. And yet, they remain significantly underrepresented in many equity portfolios.
• Untapped potential: Emerging markets have undergone a significant transformation, having emerged as hubs for innovation, entrepreneurship, and growth.
• Diversification opportunities: Emerging market countries vary widely in economic structure and development experiences, providing ample investment and diversification opportunities.
• Valuation-led investing: We seek to capitalise on market inefficiencies through fundamental analysis to determine a stock’s real value.
Why this approach?
We are contrarian investors, aiming to buy companies for significantly less than our estimate of ‘fair value’. We favour conservative balance sheets and invest with a 3–5-year time horizon.
• We find opportunities in unloved areas
As active investors we have a contrarian approach. We don’t take the consensus view, rather we focus on temporarily unloved areas of the market to look for new ideas. Markets often overact to short-term news and place undue influence on current trends. We seek to exploit these market inefficiencies.
• We are valuation-driven
Buying when valuations are lower typically leads to better subsequent returns for investors. We buy undervalued stocks that are trading well below their fair value. We use fundamental analysis focusing on balance sheet health, profitability, cash flow dynamics and accounting quality to gain an idea of a company’s fair value and future earnings growth.
• We capture opportunities by focusing on the long term
We believe that share prices reflect fundamentals over time. Markets tend to overact to current events and underappreciate a company’s long-term prospects. By taking a long-term approach to investing, we’re able to capitalize on the market’s short-termism.