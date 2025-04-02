Asia remains the fastest-growing region in the world. By 2050, it could account for half of global economic output1 and by 2030 could be home to two-thirds of the world’s middle class2. This represents a large opportunity set for active investors like us.

• Experience: We have proven experience and a 20+ year track record in Asia and Emerging Market equities.

• Valuation-driven: We aim to buy companies for significantly less than our estimate of ‘fair value’.

• Diversification opportunities: Asian countries vary widely in economic structure and development experiences, providing ample investment and diversification opportunities.

Why this approach?

We are contrarian investors, aiming to buy companies for significantly less than our estimate of ‘fair value’. We favour conservative balance sheets and invest with a 3–5-year time horizon.

• We ride the wave from contrarian to popular

We don’t chase the market to find new opportunities. As active investors with a contrarian approach, we buy and build positions in temporarily unloved stocks trading well below our estimate of fair value. We target a double-digit annualised return from each stock we buy, as we ride the transition from contrarian to popular.

• We believe that valuation is paramount

We believe that the most sustainable way to make money for clients is to buy companies for less than they are worth. Our valuation-led approach incorporates rigorous fundamental analysis, meaning we can identify the likely sources of mispricing and how our views differ from consensus.

• We capture opportunities by focusing on the long term

We believe that share prices reflect fundamentals over time. Markets tend to overact to current events and underappreciate a company’s long-term prospects. By taking a long-term approach to investing, we’re able to capitalize on the market’s short-termism.

1. Source: Asian Development Bank, Asia 2050, Realizing the Asian Century https://www.adb.org/sites/default/files/publication/28608/asia2050-executive-summary.pdf

2. Source: Bloomberg, 6 January 2025 https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2025-01-06/asian-dream-is-waking-up-to-middle-class-reality