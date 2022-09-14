China Opportunities

In September 2020, President Xi Jinping announced his target for China to achieve peak carbon emissions by 2030 and carbon neutrality before 2060. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has stated that government funding alone will not be enough to reach these targets and the private sector will also have to mobilize funds into green investment. China is in the midst of a rapid scale up of renewable energy capacity that is unparalleled globally. We expect investment opportunities like these that are aligned with China’s energy transition objectives to continue to grow.