Sustainable Investing
Sustainable Investing

Our sustainable investing approach

At Invesco, our ambition in sustainable investing is to be the preferred partner for our clients. For many of our clients, long-term value creation and effective risk mitigation are fundamental to achieving their investment goals. As a result, we offer a range of sustainable investment solutions that help our clients to express their priorities across active, passive, equity, fixed income, real estate, multi-factor, and other exposures. We also adapt our offering to meet specific client needs, using bespoke solutions, such as self-indexing, to deliver the right investment outcomes. 

Source: Invesco UK Stewardship Code Report 2024

Environmental & Climate Risk Management

Access Invesco's approach to environment and climate risk management here

Our commitment to sustainable investing

Our commitment to sustainable investing is a key element of our client led approach to managing our client’s assets. Assessment of financially material sustainability aspects is incorporated into the wider investment process as part of a holistic consideration of the investment risk and opportunities.

Our sustainable investing capabilities

At Invesco, we have been implementing sustainable investing strategies for over 30 years. Invesco provides a broad range of sustainable investing-related capabilities that help our clients express their values, while meeting their investment objectives.

Learning about our sustainable investing capabilities

Along with our proprietary sustainable investing rating system, we offer a variety of sustainable investing capabilities which address our clients' diverse sustainable investing needs.

