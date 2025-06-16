At Invesco, our ambition in sustainable investing is to be the preferred partner for our clients. For many of our clients, long-term value creation and effective risk mitigation are fundamental to achieving their investment goals. As a result, we offer a range of sustainable investment solutions that help our clients to express their priorities across active, passive, equity, fixed income, real estate, multi-factor, and other exposures. We also adapt our offering to meet specific client needs, using bespoke solutions, such as self-indexing, to deliver the right investment outcomes.