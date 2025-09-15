Invesco’s approach to environmental and climate risk management
Our Approach to Environmental and Climate Risks Management
Having a holistic approach to addressing environmental and climate investment risks is essential to our ambition to be the most client-centric asset manager. This includes:
- Governance: Entity-level board and senior management oversight and leadership on environmental and climate risks
- Investment Strategy: Integrating environmental risks specifically climate risks as part of investment process particularly for material risk factors
- Risk Management: Comprehensive risk management framework that includes risk monitoring, portfolio review and escalation supported by data and technology tools
- Disclosures: Transparency in reporting and disclosures of our approach to environmental and climate risk management
For more information, kindly refer to:
Invesco’s Firm Stewardship Report: Overview of Invesco’s ESG approach including governance, strategy, ESG integration and tools, industry partnerships:
Invesco’s Firm TCFD Report: TCFD-aligned reporting on Invesco’s approach to climate risks including governance, strategy, risk management and metrics and targets:
Invesco Hong Kong Limited and Invesco Asset Management Singapore Ltd’s Environmental Risk Management Policy: Entity-level risk management policy taking into account governance, investment strategy, risk management and disclosures for environmental and climate risks:
For more information, you can read more about our ESG approach at here.