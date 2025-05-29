2025 Midyear Investment Outlook: The Global Reset

Tariffs and political alliances are shifting across the world, causing market uncertainty to spike. At the midpoint of 2025, we face a long list of unknowns.

And yet, we have greater confidence in the direction of travel for some key trends, macro factors, and, ultimately, markets especially in the Asia Pacific region.

So while growth may fall below trend for the second half in Asia, it will be countered with supportive monetary policies. Central banks across the region are already in a rate cutting environment, which should provide a floor to growth and a boost to equities and the real estate market.

Policy uncertainty in the US means that the dollar could continue to weaken which could provide a boost to Emerging Market assets such as Asia local currency bonds.

Amidst the uncertainty we see opportunities for investors to diversify their portfolios across regions and asset classes, as well as to reduce concentrations. This may help portfolios to weather volatility but still allow for potential upside surprises.

To find out more, read our 2025 Midyear Investment Outlook – called, The Global Reset.