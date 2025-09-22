2025 Q4 Investment Outlook – Asia Fixed Income: High Yield 

As we head into Q4 2025, we highlight the following themes that we believe will be of interest to investors in the Asia HY asset class.

Default rate expected to remain low for Asia HY (excluding real estate)

As highlighted in our 2025 Midyear Investment Outlook, default rates for Asia HY (excluding real estate) have remained low. At JACI HY index level, default rates amounted to 4.3% year-to-date (as of end-August 2025), compared to 4.9% in 2024. Notably, there have been zero defaults outside of the real estate sector this year. From a default-rate perspective, Asia HY (ex real estate) has significantly outperformed other global HY markets, as shown in the chart below.

This underscores the potential advantages of Asia HY and the role active management plays in mitigating concentrated risks at the issuer and sector levels. While we remain positive on the outlook for Asia HY, we maintain a cautious stance on real estate bonds and believe selectivity is key.

We observe a trend where defaulted real estate companies have undergone multiple rounds of restructuring in an effort to achieve sustainable capital structures. In contrast, many Asia HY issuers outside real estate continue to take proactive measures, such as early refinancing of upcoming debt maturities or securing bank facilities, to strengthen their liquidity profiles. As such, we remain constructive that default rates outside of the real estate sector will stay low for the remainder of 2025.