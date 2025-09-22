Alternative opportunities quarterly update

Executive summary

Portfolio risk: We remain neutral on how we’re allocating risk within our alternatives portfolio, primarily due to the combined impact of high equity valuations with an elevated cost of financing. In general, we’re more bullish on defensive alternatives, favoring private debt, real assets, and hedged strategies versus private equity.

Private credit:

As market volatility subsides, we’re watching for signs of renewed M&A activity. In the meantime, patient credit investors may continue to benefit from a favorable higher-for-longer rate environment.

We are overweight real estate credit given high levels of current income and a recovering real estate equity market.

Private equity: We remain underweight private equity, especially traditional buyout strategies which generally require leverage to generate returns. The combined impact of high equity valuations with an elevated cost of financing may be a significant headwind.

Real assets: We’re slightly increasing our exposure to real estate as our conviction for the outlook that valuations have bottomed is beginning to firm. While we are optimistic amid easing financial conditions, we remain vigilant given tight cap rates and a murky outlook from policymakers.

Hedge funds: We believe hedge funds with lower betas to market risk may be a valuable alternative within a portfolio. Spreads within event-driven strategies remain high due to the limited capital markets activity from mergers and acquisitions as private equity remains sidelined.