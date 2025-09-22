Alternative opportunities quarterly update

Alternative Opportunities - Q2 2025
Recently announced tariffs from the Trump administration have widened public spreads, which has yet to be reflected in the private markets.
Portfolio risk: We remain neutral on how we’re allocating risk within our alternatives portfolio, primarily due to the combined impact of high equity valuations with an elevated cost of financing. In general, we’re more bullish on defensive alternatives, favoring private debt, real assets, and hedged strategies versus private equity.
Private credit:
Private equity: We remain underweight private equity, especially traditional buyout strategies which generally require leverage to generate returns. The combined impact of high equity valuations with an elevated cost of financing may be a significant headwind.
Real assets: We’re slightly increasing our exposure to real estate as our conviction for the outlook that valuations have bottomed is beginning to firm. While we are optimistic amid easing financial conditions, we remain vigilant given tight cap rates and a murky outlook from policymakers.
Hedge funds: We believe hedge funds with lower betas to market risk may be a valuable alternative within a portfolio. Spreads within event-driven strategies remain high due to the limited capital markets activity from mergers and acquisitions as private equity remains sidelined.
We believe 2025 is setting up favorably for the small-capitalization distressed credit and special situations opportunity set.
In this quarterly outlook we cover the opportunities in the alternatives space, focusing on the five areas of private credit, private equity, real assets, hedge funds and commodities.
