Benefit from investing in real estate
Invesco Real Estate – how are we differentiated?
Navigating the risks and opportunities of a diverse and nuanced asset class requires deep and varied experience. Invesco Real Estate (IRE) has a decades-long track record of building global real estate investment programs and funds for many of the world’s leading institutional investors³.
AUM $86.7 bn
real estate assets managed globally, as of Dec 31, 2023
614
Professionals across 21 global offices
40
years of investing experience
Our four differentiated drivers
Explore the latest insights
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We believe China’s rental housing market presents significant long term opportunities for investors, driven by supportive government policies, changing lifestyle preferences, and technological adoption.April 16, 2025
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Real estate Commercial real estate: Five things we believe, five we’re debating
Mike SobolikIs the current short-term noise and volatility an early indicator of a cyclical movement or a structural shift in commercial real estate investing?April 15, 2025
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Real estate Opportunities in the Korea senior living sector
Gideon Lee, David Ko , Catherine ChenThe senior living real estate sector in South Korea presents a relatively compelling investment opportunity driven by a rapidly aging population, limited supply and supportive government policies. Find out more.March 18, 2025
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Private credit Strategic opportunities in private credit: Real estate and infrastructure debt
Christopher HamiltonA rise direct lending has led to the rapid expansion of the private credit opportunity set. We are seeing growing interest in infrastructure and real estate debt. Find out more.December 2, 2024
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Real estate Opportunities in real estate
Max SwangoMax Swango, Global Head of Client Portfolio Management, shares his thoughts on how demand in the real estate industry has evolved in recent years and the drivers of performance going forward, particularly as it relates to the APAC region.June 19, 2024
Meet the team
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Calvin Chou
Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific
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Ian Schilling
Co-Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director, Head of Core Funds, Invesco Real Estate Asia Pacific
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Kent Yang
Managing Director, Client Portfolio Management-Asia Pacific, Invesco Real Estate