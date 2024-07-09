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Tapping into the potential of Real Estate starts with gaining access to it. It’s a world of opportunity – and we have the expertise and the network you need to unlock it.
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Benefit from investing in real estate

Diversification

Diversification

Private real estate markets have historically been uncorrelated with stocks and bonds1

Inflation hedge

Inflation hedge

Income generated by real estate has generally risen along with inflation2 

Attractive entry point

Attractive entry point

We see today’s deeply reset real estate pricing should be an attractive entry point for real estate underpinned by the secular trends.

Invesco Real Estate – how are we differentiated?

Navigating the risks and opportunities of a diverse and nuanced asset class requires deep and varied experience. Invesco Real Estate (IRE) has a decades-long track record of building global real estate investment programs and funds for many of the world’s leading institutional investors³.

AUM $86.7 bn

real estate assets managed globally, as of Dec 31, 2023

614

Professionals across 21 global offices

40

years of investing experience

Our four differentiated drivers

Preferred Partner: Multiple capital sources allow Invesco to be a preferred partner for prospective operators

Global Market Presence: 614 professionals across 21 global offices

Off-market Sourcing Capability: Established local teams in high-barrier-to-entry markets

Capital Markets Insights: $86.7 billion AUM currently managed by global teams with 28+ years of industry experience helps spot trends early

Proprietary Intel: IRE has professionals dedicated to data-driven investment strategy & research utilizing internal and external data and working closely with the acquisition, asset management and portfolio management teams.

Invesco Platform: Strong support from Invesco Ltd. and the Invesco Real Estate global platform

Differentiated deal flow: Market reputation as having "quality of capital" from core to opportunistic provides a unique set of opportunities. Longstanding relationships often results in a "first call" and "last look" from market participants.

High Quality Talent: Attracted to invest across risk and property sectors (office, retail, logistics, residential, hospitality and other) and remain active throughout cycles.

Seasoned Management: 28+ average years experience on Global Senior Management Team and rigorous investment process have proven successful through multiple cycles.

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Explore the latest insights

A real estate project we are developing in Australia. Artist's impression. Subject to change.

Meet the team

  • Calvin

    Calvin Chou

    Managing Director, Head of Asia Pacific

  • Ian Schilling

    Ian Schilling

    Co-Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director, Head of Core Funds, Invesco Real Estate Asia Pacific

  • Kent

    Kent Yang

    Managing Director, Client Portfolio Management-Asia Pacific, Invesco Real Estate

  • 1

    Source: Invesco Real Estate with data sourced from Bloomberg L.P. and Morningstar from October 2002 to September 30, 2022. Correlation is a statistical measure of how two assets move in relation to each other. The higher the coefficient (1.00 is the maximum and would indicate perfect correlation), the greater the correlation between the two assets. US private real estate is represented by NCREIF Property Index. US fixed income is represented by Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index. US equity is represented by the Russell 3000 Index. There is no guarantee that private real estate will provide diversification. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
  • 2

    Source: Green Street Advisors, Bureau of Labor Statistics as of September 30, 2022. Real Estate Income is represented by net operating income (NOI) growth, which is the average NOI growth by year across the major property sectors in North America: apartment, industrial, mall, office, and strip retail. Inflation is represented by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which is a measure of the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a representative basket of goods and services. NOI growth equals all revenue from a property minus all reasonably necessary operating expenses. NOI growth may not be correlated to or continue to keep pace with inflation. As of September 30, 2022.
  • 3

    As of Dec. 31, 2023