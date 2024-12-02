Strategic opportunities in private credit: Real estate and infrastructure debt

Since the onset of the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), demand for private credit has grown significantly, driven largely by three major factors: regulatory changes, structural shifts in the banking sector, and investor demand for yield.

Regulatory changes: In response to the GFC, regulators have introduced stricter capital and lending requirements for banks. These reforms have significantly curtailed banks’ capacity to extend credit, initially to middle-market companies often perceived as riskier borrowers, and later to other spaces such as commercial real estate(CRE). This has created a substantial credit gap, which private lenders have been quick to fill. Bank disintermediation: With banks retreating from certain types of lending, private capital has emerged to meet the demand for business loans. Unlike banks, private credit providers can creatively structure transactions, providing lenders and borrowers with more flexible, tailored solutions. Increased need for yield: As we’ve written about in earlier pieces, both institutional and wealth investors have a growing need for portfolio yield as a source of returns, given the volatility in public equity markets and demographic shifts increasing the need for current income.

As a result of these factors, we’ve seen a rise direct lending, which refers to non-bank lenders providing loans typically to private equity sponsor-backed companies. This has led to the rapid expansion of the private credit opportunity set, which is becoming a staple in institutional portfolios, with additional growth coming from the global wealth management space.

If we fast forward to 2024, these conditions remain in place and have been largely exacerbated by additional stresses on the financial system, such as the US regional bank crisis in 2023, which led to the insolvency of a handful of mid-sized financial institutions. In recent years have seen an increasing number of investors allocate to direct lending strategies. Although these allocations have improved portfolios, they are also beginning to create additional risks around diversification. We argue that while direct lending is a necessary part of investors’ private credit allocations, it shouldn’t be the only exposure. This is where additional private credit asset classes can be considered, particularly real estate and infrastructure debt.

The results of our latest Global Sovereign Asset Management Study (IGSAMS)1 indicate that sovereign wealth funds are most interested in infrastructure debt (51%), real estate debt (50%), and corporate direct lending (29%) among the various private credit sectors available in the market (Figure 1). The attractiveness of these sectors reflects their potential for stable, long-term cash flows and the opportunity to capitalize on the growing demand for infrastructure and real estate financing globally.