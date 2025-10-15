Important Notice

We are aware of a number of ongoing scams targeting consumers and the broader community including the impersonation of Invesco Asia Pacific staff to promote non-existent investments offering inflated returns, offering fraudulent applications, as well as impersonation of legitimate investment products.

Please be advised that Invesco will never contact consumers directly with offers to invest in products, solicit business or request for your personal / financial information in online chat groups.

Please be vigilant if you are contacted by someone you don’t know offering you an investment opportunity. Please be careful when opening any links or sharing your personal information.

If you are concerned that you may have been targeted by an investment or recruitment scam, or if you simply want to confirm the information you are viewing is legitimate, please do not hesitate to contact us by email: investorservices@invesco.com

In addition, Invesco is not a brokerage firm and does not offer any stock trading or solicit investment strategies to individual investors in South Korea. Invesco does not operate any communication channels and mobile apps targeting individual investors in South Korea.

In case of discrepancies between the English and Korean language versions, the English version shall prevail.

중요 공지사항:

현재 소비자 및 일반 대중을 대상으로 한 여러 사기 행위가 진행 중인 것으로 확인되고 있으며, 여기에는 존재하지 않는 투자 상품을 홍보하거나 높은 수익률을 제시하는 사기, 허위 신청서 제공, 그리고 실제 투자 상품을 사칭하는 행위 등이 포함됩니다.

Invesco는 절대 소비자에게 직접 연락하여 투자 상품을 제안하지 않고, 투자를 권유하거나, 온라인 채팅을 통해 개인 정보나 금융 정보를 요청하는 또한 하지 않습니다.

모르는 사람이 투자 기회를 제안하며 연락해올 경우 각별히 주의하시기 바랍니다. 링크를 열거나 개인 정보를 공유할 때에도 신중을 기해주시기 바랍니다.

투자 또는 채용 사기에 노출되었을 가능성이 있다고 우려되거나, 현재 보고 있는 정보가 진짜인지 확인하고 싶으신 경우, 주저하지 마시고 아래 이메일로 문의해주시기 바랍니다: investorservices@invesco.com

또한, Invesco는 증권회사가 아니며, 한국 내 개인 투자자에게 주식 거래 서비스를 제공하거나 투자 전략을 권유하지 않습니다. Invesco는 한국에서 개인 투자자를 대상으로 하는 커뮤니케이션 채널이나 모바일 앱을 운영하지 않습니다.

영문과 국문 번역간의 해석상의 차이가 있을 경우, 영문 버전이 우선합니다.