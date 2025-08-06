Uncommon truths: Don’t shoot the messenger: demographics suggest less growth

Falling fertility rates suggest less population growth, which could bring lower GDP expansion and less inflation. Africa appears relatively well placed; Europe, Asia and South America less so.

This is the next in a series of papers over the summer about long-term issues. The topic this week is demographics and the likely effect on economic outcomes. Later papers will consider the implications for savings, asset performance and climate change.

But first, a few comments about the developments of the last week. Central bank meetings came thick and fast but, as expected, there were no policy changes at the Bank of Japan, Bank of Canada or at the Fed. Two Fed committee members voted for a rate cut but that didn’t boost market faith in a September rate cut.

What did swing market opinion was Friday’s employment report, with non-farm payrolls increasing by only 73k in July (versus a Bloomberg consensus of 104k). Even worse, the June data (which had reassured markets when released) was revised down to a gain of 14k (from the original 147k), while May was revised down to 19K (from 144k). The US labour market appears weaker than originally thought, with an average monthly gain of 35k in the three months to July versus 127k in the three months to April and 209k in the last three months of 2024. If that weren’t enough, the Household Survey (used to calculate unemployment) suggests the average monthly change in employment in the last three months is -288k.

The upshot is that markets finished the week believing a Fed rate cut is more than likely in September, with two rate cuts likely by the end of the year (according to Bloomberg implied probabilities based on Fed Funds futures).

Second quarter GDP data published midweek also hinted at a weakening economy. Though GDP growth rebounded to an annualised 3.0% from -0.5% in Q1, the swing was due to weakening imports (after the surge in Q1). The underlying picture is one of weakness, with consumer spending growth of 1.4% and fixed investment spending growth of 0.4% (all annualised). Though the effect of tariffs remains hard to see in the inflation data, I think it is showing in activity data and I doubt the slew of tariffs announced in the last week will improve the mood.

Leaving behind the immediate and turning to the distant future, if demographics is destiny, what does the ongoing deceleration in the world’s population tell us about our economic future? To be clear, the global population is still expanding, with UN estimates suggesting it had grown from 6.2bn in 2000 to 8.1bn in 2023. Further the UN projects that we shall number 9.7bn in 2050. However, the rate of growth is slowing: having peaked at 1.83% in 2000, the annualised rolling 50-year growth rate had eased to 1.46% by 2023 and UN projections suggest it will have fallen to around 0.1% by the end of the century (a level not seen since the 1600s – see Figure 3b).

Figure 1a suggests that falling death rates (deaths per 1000 of population) have been helping over recent decades, but birth rates have been falling even faster. Hence the net change in population has been falling since 1963 and is expected to continue falling until it turns negative in the mid-2080s, when the global population is expected to peak at 10.3bn.