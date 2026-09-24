The word macro is derived from the ancient Greek makros meaning “long, abnormally large, on a large scale”, therefore the macroeconomy represents a delicately intertwined web of variables that can impact asset prices.



The complexity of the global economy can be felt most acutely by those seeking to hedge its inherent risks. Often, there is a contrast between investor expectations and realities, a phenomenon that can often be attributed to allocation decisions that either came too late (or early) or even worse misreading market signals altogether. Perhaps, our focus is too unilateral, and that tunnel vision clouds our ability to assess, holistically, what broad set of market factors are at play and therefore how markets may be impacted.

A recent example highlights the caution one should place on the predictive powers of single data points and market timing. The inflation shock post-COVID caused many investors to consider inflation hedges, such as Treasury Inflation Protection Securities (TIPS) and real assets into their asset allocation mix. However, broader forces were also at play leading to unexpected or unintended outcomes for some of these asset classes. TIPS were a prime example as the embedded interest rate risk, or duration, caused the sharp move in real rates to overwhelm the inflation hedging potential and deliver a negative return to investors in 2022 despite inflation hitting a 40-year high.