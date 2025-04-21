Please note that dividends and capital gains that total less than $10 per fund are not reported. In addition, you will not receive Form 1099-DIV if your account is a tax-deferred account, such as an IRA. The form includes any federal income tax that has been withheld according to IRS backup withholding requirements.

All dividends and capital gains must be reported on your federal income tax return, regardless of whether such amounts were received in cash or reinvested to purchase additional fund shares.