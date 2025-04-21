Form 1099-DIV
Form 1099-DIV is a record of dividend and capital gain distributions — including those that are reinvested — paid by your fund investments.
About this form
Please note that dividends and capital gains that total less than $10 per fund are not reported. In addition, you will not receive Form 1099-DIV if your account is a tax-deferred account, such as an IRA. The form includes any federal income tax that has been withheld according to IRS backup withholding requirements.
All dividends and capital gains must be reported on your federal income tax return, regardless of whether such amounts were received in cash or reinvested to purchase additional fund shares.
Frequently answered questions
Exempt-interest dividends from a mutual fund or other regulated investment company (RIC) are reported on the 1099-DIV.
Federal regulations require reporting of all dividends and capital gain distributions. Minors are required to file a federal tax return if certain requirements are met. For more details see IRS Form 1040 instructions at irs.gov.
The foreign tax credit is intended to relieve US taxpayers of double taxation when their foreign-source income is taxed by both the United States and the foreign country from which the income is derived. Funds have to meet certain criteria to pass the foreign tax credit through to shareholders. Funds also have the option not to pass through the foreign tax credit. For more information on foreign tax credit, please see the instructions for IRS Form 1040.
Your fund may have had a reclassification of its dividends or capital gains after the distributions were already paid to your account. If so, your year-end statement will reflect information prior to the reclassification while your Form 1099-DIV reflects post-reclassification information. You should use the information on your Form 1099-DIV in preparing your tax return.
The non-dividend distributions box reports the portion of your distribution that is a return of your cost or other basis.
