Closed-end tax guide

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II: Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May

Invesco Bond Fund: Jan

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust: Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr

Invesco High Income Trust II: Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunity Trust: May

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust: Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May

Invesco Municipal Trust: Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust : Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May

Invesco Senior Income Trust: Jan, Feb, Apr

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals: Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals: Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust: Jan , Feb, Mar, Apr, May

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust: Jan, Feb, Mar, Apr, May

Fund characteristics are subject to change daily. Provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned or securities in the sectors shown above. Credit quality and credit allocation are shown as a percentage of total net assets. Sectors are shown as a percentage of long-term investments. Securities are classified by sectors that represent broad groupings of related industries. Credit quality allocations based upon ratings as issued by Standard and Poor's and Moody's, respectively. This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading or selling purposes. Closed end funds, unlike open end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one time public offering and once issued, shares of closed end funds are sold in the open market.There is no assurance that a closed end fund will achieve its investment objective. Like any stock, a closed end fund's share price will fluctuate with market conditions and other factors. At the time of sale, your shares may have a market price that is above or below net asset value, and may be worth more or less than your original investment. Accordingly, it is possible to lose money investing in the Trust. These funds are subject to credit and interest-rate risk. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of interest and principal. Investments in securities rated below investment grade present greater risk of loss to principal and interest than investment in higher-quality securities. Interest-rate risk refers to fluctuations in the value of a fixed-income security resulting from changes in the general level of interest rates. In a declining interest-rate environment, the portfolio may generate less income. In a rising interest-rate environment, bond prices fall. Should the funds employ leverage, the portfolios may experience increased volatility.

