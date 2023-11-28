Open-end tax guide

Tax center

Preparing federal and state income tax returns can be challenging, but Invesco helps make this process easier by providing the information you need in a clear, concise, and timely manner. This guide is a summary of useful information for our open-end funds and was created using the most recent information available.

Important tax form information

The links below provide more detailed information on each of the tax forms that you may have received as well as important dates. To find relevant tax forms, log in to your account or reach out to us.

IRS form Information reported Available by date*
Form 1099-B Redemption proceeds and cost basis associated with the sale or exchange of fund shares for nonretirement accounts of price-fluctuating funds February 15 for most funds**
Form 1099-DIV Dividends, including capital gains, exempt-interest, and other fund distributions, from nonretirement accounts February 15 for most funds**
Form 1099-R Distributions and rollovers made from Invesco-sponsored retirement accounts (not issued for a transfer of assets) January 31
Form 1099-Q All distributions, including rollovers, from Invesco-sponsored Coverdell Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) January 31
Form 1042-S Distributions and taxes withheld for accounts owned by nonresident aliens and foreign entities March 15
Form 5498 Individual retirement account (IRA) contributions, including rollovers and conversions, and year-end fair market  value May 31
Form 5498-ESA Contributions, including rollovers and direct trustee transfers, into Coverdell ESAs April 30


*If a referenced date falls on a weekend or holiday, then delivery will generally occur on the next available business day.

**Invesco will file for an extension with the IRS that would permit Invesco to delay its delivery of the Form 1099-DIV and Form 1099-B to shareholders of the Invesco Real Estate Fund, Invesco Global Real Estate Fund, Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund, Invesco Real Estate Income Trust, and Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust. The assets within these Invesco funds consist of either Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) or Partnerships and the Funds will not receive all critical distribution information from the underlying Trusts and Partnerships until late January or February. Therefore, a 30-day extension is required to collect this information and produce the appropriate 1099-DIV and 1099-B tax forms to the shareholders of each fund.

Resources

See below to access comprehensive tax resources tailored for open-end funds.

Name Description Documents
Tax-advantaged investment plans This section of the guide will help familiarize you with the basics on IRA accounts as well as the Coverdell Education Savings account. Learn more
State-/territory-exempt dividends
 This document is used to help identify state tax liabilities for states that allow special treatment for earning derived from federal obligations. 
 2024
2023
2022
US government obligations

 This document is used to help identify federal interest earnings derived from government obligations to assist with state tax liability calculations.
 2024
2023
2022
Foreign tax credit

 This document is used to help identify foreign tax credits certain funds elected to pass through to shareholders in dividends.
 2024
2023
2022
Dividend Received Deductions
 This document identifies the percentage of income which is eligible for the corporate dividends received deduction.
 2024
2023
2022
Qualified interest income Earnings designated as qualified interest income that’s exempt from nonresident alien withholding. 2024
Primary distribution file                
 This document contains information that will assist financial intermediaries with preparing IRS Form 1099-DIV and 1099-B for payees. The document includes tax information specific to the distribution of dividends, capital gains, foreign tax paid, alternative minimum tax (AMT), and return of capital. 2024 (most funds)
2024 Steelpath MLP funds
2024 Real Estate funds
2023 (most funds)
2023 SteelPath MLP funds
2023 Real Estate funds

Secondary distribution file
 This document contains more information that will assist financial intermediaries with preparing IRS Form 1099-DIV and other tax related materials for payees. This document additionally includes tax information specific to federal obligations, foreign source income, and U.S. State/Territory specific reporting.

2024 (most funds)
2024 SteelPath MLP funds
2024 Real Estate funds
2023 (most funds)
2023 SteelPath MLP funds
2023 Real Estate funds

NRA distribution file
 This document contains information that will assist financial intermediaries with preparing IRS Form 1042-S for payees that are Non-Resident Alien.

2024 (most funds)
2024 SteelPath MLP funds
2024 Real Estate funds
2023 (most funds)
2023 SteelPath MLP funds
2023 Real Estate funds

Distribution information

The links below provide more detailed information on year-end distributions.

Name Description
Dividend Calendar This document provides the estimated dividend record, ex date and payable dates for applicable funds in the current year.
2024 Year-end Invesco fund distribution estimates This document provides an estimate of 2024 year-end distributions for a majority of the retail and fund of funds.
2024 Year-end Invesco Fund distributions (Periodic/Certain annual pay funds) This document provides 2024 year-end distributions for periodic and certain annual pay funds.
2024 Year-end Invesco Fund distributions (Certain annual pay funds) This document provides 2024 year-end distributions for a majority of the retail funds.
2024 Year-end Invesco Fund distributions (fund of funds) This document provides 2024 year-end distributions for fund of funds.

  • Invesco will file for an extension with the IRS that would permit Invesco to delay its delivery of the 2024 Form 1099-DIV and Form 1099-B to shareholders of the Invesco Real Estate Fund, Invesco Global Real Estate Fund, Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund, Invesco Real Estate Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund, and Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund. The assets within these Invesco funds consist of either Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) or Partnerships and the Funds will not receive all critical distribution information from the underlying Trusts and Partnerships until late January or February 2025. Therefore, a 30-day extension is required to collect this information and produce the appropriate 1099-DIV and 1099-B tax forms to the shareholders of each fund.

Form 8937 - Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities

Information related to corporate actions, including items such as mergers, fund liquidations, and reclassifications that impact cost basis reporting.

Open-end funds  
Invesco Alternative Strategies Fund         2019            
Invesco All Cap Market Neutral Fund           2020          
Invesco American Value Fund                 2023    
Invesco Balanced-Risk Aggressive Allocation Fund             2021        
Invesco Balanced-Risk Retirement 2020 Fund             2021        
Invesco Balanced-Risk Retirement 2030 Fund             2021        
Invesco Balanced-Risk Retirement 2040 Fund             2021        
Invesco Balanced-Risk Retirement 2050 Fund             2021        
Invesco Balanced-Risk Retirement Now Fund             2021        
Invesco Capital Development Fund                      
Invesco California Tax-Free Income Fund           2020          
Invesco Commodities Strategy Fund                      
Invesco Constellation Fund18                      
Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund       2018 2019            
Invesco Cayman Commodity Fund VII Ltd.               2022      
Invesco Dynamics Fund13                      
Invesco Emerging Markets Innovators Fund                 2023    
Invesco Emerging Markets Select Equity Fund                 2023    
Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund18 2015A 2015B 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020A 2020B 2021 2022 2023 2024  
Invesco Emerging Market Local Currency Debt Fund 2015                    
Invesco Emerging Market Flexible Bond Fund   2016   2018 2019A 2019B            
Invesco Endeavor Fund             2021        
Invesco Floating Rate ESG Fund           2020     2023 2024  
Invesco Global Growth Fund                 2023    
Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund       2018             2025
Invesco Global Market Neutral Fund           2020          
Invesco Global Low Volatility Equity Yield Fund           2020          
Invesco Global Opportunities Fund           2020          
Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund18 2015 2016 2017   2019A 2019B 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024  
Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund               2022      
Invesco Global Small & Mid Cap Growth Fund           2020          
Invesco Global Targeted Returns Fund               2022A 2022B      
Invesco Gold & Precious Metals Fund           2020          
Invesco Greater China Fund                     2025A
2025B
Invesco Income Advantage International Fund                     2025A
2025B
Invesco Macro Allocation Strategy Fund                     2025A
2025B
Invesco Oppenheimer Global Multi Asset Income Fund     2017                
Invesco High Income Municipal Fund                      
Invesco High Income Trust II               2022   2024  
Invesco High Yield Securities Fund14                      
Invesco High Yield Fund   2016 2017       2021        
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor Fund           2020 2021   2023    
Invesco Income Fund             2021        
Invesco International Allocation Fund           2020          
Invesco International Bond Fund18 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019A 2019B 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024  
Invesco International Equity Fund                 2023A 2023B    
Invesco International Total Return Fund 2015                    
Invesco International Select Equity Fund                 2023    
Invesco Intermediate Bond Factor Fund                 2023   2025A 
2025B
Invesco International Core Equity Fund                 2023A 2023B    
Invesco Leaders Fund15                      
Invesco Leisure Fund16                      
Invesco Liquid Assets Portfolio                   2024A
2024B		  
Invesco Long Short Equity Fund           2020          
Invesco Low Volatility Emerging Markets Fund           2020          
Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund               2022      
Invesco Mid Cap Core Equity Fund           2020          
Invesco Mid Cap Growth Fund           2020          
Invesco MLP Fund 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019A 2019B            
Invesco Moderate Allocation Fund           2020          
Invesco Multi-Asset Inflation Fund         2019            
Invesco Municipal Bond Fund17                      
Invesco New York Tax-Free Income Fund           2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Capital Income Fund           2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Champion Income Fund                      
Invesco Oppenheimer Commodity Strategy Total Return Fund   2016                  
Invesco Oppenheimer Diversified Alternatives Fund                      
Invesco Oppenheimer Dividend Opportunity Fund           2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Equity Income Fund           2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Global Infrastructure Fund           2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Global Multi-Asset Income Fund     2017     2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Global Unconstrained Bond Fund       2018 2019            
Invesco Oppenheimer Government Cash Reserves Fund           2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Intermediate-Term Municipal Fund           2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Limited-Term Bond Fund 2015         2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Limited-Term Government Fund 2015         2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Mid Cap Value Fund           2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Equity Fund     2017                
Invesco Oppenheimer Global Real Estate Fund       2018              
Invesco Oppenheimer Portfolio Series Fixed Income Active Allocation Fund                      
Invesco Oppenheimer Pictet Global Environment Solutions Fund         2019            
Invesco Oppenheimer Preferred Securities and Income Fund         2019            
Invesco Oppenheimer Principal Protected Main Street Fund III                      
Invesco Oppenheimer Real Estate Fund           2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Arizona Municipal Fund Fund       2018              
Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Intermediate Term Municipal Fund 2015                    
Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Limited Term Municipal Fund 2015                    
Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Maryland Municipal Fund       2018              
Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Massachusetts Municipal Fund       2018              
Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Michigan Municipal Fund Fund       2018              
Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester North Carolina Municipal Fund       2018              
Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Ohio Municipal Fund       2018              
Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund           2020          
Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Virginia Municipal Fund       2018              
Invesco Oppenheimer Small Cap Value Fund           2020          
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust               2022   2024  
Invesco Select Risk Moderately Conservative Investor Fund               2022      
Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund18 2015 2016   2018 2019 2020 2021        
Invesco Steelpath MLP Alpha Plus Fund18 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021        
Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund18 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022      
Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund18 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022      
Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund         2019            
Invesco STIC Prime Portfolio Fund               2022   2024A
2024B		  
Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath Panoramic Fund         2019            
Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2010 Fund                      
Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2015 Fund                      
Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2020 Fund                      
Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2025 Fund                      
Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2030 Fund                      
Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2040 Fund                      
Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2050 Fund                      
Invesco Oppenheimer Ultra Short Duration Fund 2015         2020          
Invesco Pacific Growth Fund             2021        
Invesco Peak Retirement Destination Fund             2021 2022      
Invesco Pennsylvania Tax-Free Income Fund           2020          
Invesco Peak Retirement 2010 Fund               2022 2023    
Invesco Peak Retirement 2015 Fund                 2023A 2023B    
Invesco Peak Retirement 2020 Fund               2022 2023    
Invesco Peak Retirement 2025 Fund                 2023    
Invesco Peak Retirement 2030 Fund                 2023A 2023B    
Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund                 2023    
Invesco Peak Retirement 2040 Fund                 2023    
Invesco Peak Retirement 2045 Fund                 2023    
Invesco Peak Retirement 2050 Fund                 2023    
Invesco Peak Retirement 2055 Fund                 2023    
Invesco Peak Retirement 2060                 2023    
Invesco Peak Retirement 2065                 2023    
Invesco Premier Tax-Exempt Portfolio             2021        
Invesco Real Estate Fund               2022      
Invesco Real Estate Income Trust           2020          
Invesco Short Duration Inflation Protected Fund           2020     2023 2024  
Invesco Select Companies Fund             2021        
Invesco Select Opportunities Fund           2020          
Invesco Senior Floating Rate Plus Fund             2021A 2021B        
Invesco Senior Floating Rate Fund                 2023 2024  
Invesco Senior Loan Fund     2017 2018     2021   2023 2024  
Invesco Short Term Bond Fund           2020          
Invesco Small Cap Discovery Fund           2020          
Invesco Strategic Income Fund 2015                    
Invesco Strategic Real Return Fund         2019            
Invesco Technology Sector Fund           2020          
Invesco Tax-Exempt Cash Fund         2019            
Invesco Tax-Free Cash Reserve Portfolio                 2023A 2023B    
Invesco Unconstrained Bond Fund 2015                    
Invesco U.S. Managed Volatility Fund                 2023A 2023B    
Invesco U.S. Mid Cap Value Fund                      
Invesco V.I. Balanced Risk Allocation Fund       2018       2022      
Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund                   2024  
Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund                      
Invesco V.I. Capital Development Fund                      
Invesco V.I. Core Bond Fund               2022B 2022B      
Invesco V.I. High Yield Sec Fund                      
Invesco V.I. Leisure Fund                      
Invesco V.I. Managed Volatility Fund             2021A 2021B        
Invesco V.I. Mid Cap Growth Fund           2020          
Invesco V.I. S&P 500 Index Fund               2022A 2022B      
Invesco V.I. Value Opportunities Fund             2021A 2021B        
Invesco World Bond Fund   2016 2017 2018 2019            
Invesco World Bond Factor Fund               2022 2023
2023		    

1 Effective Dec. 3, 2012, Van Kampen was removed from the fund name.

2 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Van Kampen Massachusetts Value Municipal Income Trust merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust.

3 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Municipal Premium Income Trust merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust.

4 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Van Kampen Ohio Quality Municipal Trust merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust.

5 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Quality Municipal Investment Trust merged into Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust.

6 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Quality Municipal Securities merged into Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust.

7 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Van Kampen Select Sector Municipal Trust merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust.

8 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade New Jersey Municipals merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust.

9 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Value Municipals merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust.

10 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Value Municipal Bond Trust merged into Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust.

11 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Value Municipal Securities merged into Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust.

12 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Value Municipal Trust merged into Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust.

13 On Jul. 15, 2013 Invesco Dynamics Fund merged into Invesco Mid Cap Growth Fund.

14 On Jul. 15, 2013 Invesco High Yield Securities Fund merged into Invesco High Yield Fund.

15 On Jul. 15, 2013 Invesco Leaders Fund merged into Invesco Growth Allocation Fund.

16 On Jul. 15, 2013 Invesco Leisure Fund merged into Invesco American Franchise Fund.

17 On Jul. 15, 2013 Invesco Municipal Bond Fund merged into Invesco Municipal Income Fund.

18 Effective Sept. 30, 2020, Oppenheimer was removed from the fund name.

Section 19a notice

The links below provide estimates of each open-end fund's current distributions.

Open-end funds                                                             PDF Documents
Invesco Comstock Select Fund     Mar                  
Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund Jan                      
Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund     Mar                  
Invesco Equity and Income Fund     Mar                  
Invesco Floating Rate Fund Jan                      
Invesco Floating Rate ESG Fund   Feb Mar                  
Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund     Mar                  
Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund     Mar                  
Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund   Feb Mar April                
Invesco Greater China Fund   Feb                    
Invesco Growth and Income Fund     Mar                  
Invesco High Yield Municipal Fund     Mar                  
Invesco Income Advantage International Fund Jan Feb Mar                  
Invesco Intermediate Bond Factor Fund   Feb                    
Invesco Macro Allocation Strategy Fund     Mar                  
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index Fund     Mar                  
Invesco Quality Income Fund Jan                      
Invesco Rochester Municipal Opportunities Fund Jan Feb Mar                  
Invesco Senior Floating Rate Fund   Feb Mar                  
Invesco Senior Loan Fund Jan   Mar                  
Invesco Short Term Bond Fund   Feb Mar                  
Invesco SMA High Yield Bond Fund     Mar                  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund Jan Feb Mar                  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund Jan Feb Mar                  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund Jan Feb Mar                  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Jan Feb Mar                  

Fund characteristics are subject to change daily. Provided for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned or securities in the sectors shown above. Credit quality and credit allocation are shown as a percentage of total net assets. Sectors are shown as a percentage of long-term investments. Securities are classified by sectors that represent broad groupings of related industries. Credit quality allocations based upon ratings as issued by Standard and Poor's and Moody's, respectively. This data is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended for trading or selling purposes. Closed end funds, unlike open end funds, are not continuously offered. There is a one time public offering and once issued, shares of closed end funds are sold in the open market.There is no assurance that a closed end fund will achieve its investment objective. Like any stock, a closed end fund's share price will fluctuate with market conditions and other factors. At the time of sale, your shares may have a market price that is above or below net asset value, and may be worth more or less than your original investment. Accordingly, it is possible to lose money investing in the Trust. These funds are subject to credit and interest-rate risk. Credit risk refers to the ability of an issuer to make timely payments of interest and principal. Investments in securities rated below investment grade present greater risk of loss to principal and interest than investment in higher-quality securities. Interest-rate risk refers to fluctuations in the value of a fixed-income security resulting from changes in the general level of interest rates. In a declining interest-rate environment, the portfolio may generate less income. In a rising interest-rate environment, bond prices fall. Should the funds employ leverage, the portfolios may experience increased volatility.

Open-end funds PDF Documents
Invesco Active Allocation Fund                       Dec
Invesco American Franchise Fund                       Dec
Invesco Balanced Risk Commodity Strategy Fund                       Dec
Invesco Capital Appreciation Fund                       Dec
Invesco Charter Fund                       Dec
Invesco Comstock Fund                       Dec
Invesco Comstock Select Fund                       Dec
Invesco Convertible Securities Fund                       Dec
Invesco Core Bond Fund     Mar                  
Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund Jan                   Nov  
Invesco Developing Markets Fund                       Dec
Invesco Discovery Fund                       Dec
Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund                       Dec
Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund     Mar     Jun     Sep     Dec
Invesco Dividend Income Fund         May   Jul       Nov Dec
Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund     Mar Apr May   Jul Aug Sep      
Invesco Equity and Income Fund                       Dec
Invesco Equally Weighted S&P 500 Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV Asia Pacific Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV Emerging Markets All Cap Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV European Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV European Small Company Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV International Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV International Small Company Fund                       Dec
Invesco Exchange Fund           Jun       Oct    
Invesco Fundamental Alternatives Fund                       Dec
Invesco Global Fund                       Dec
Invesco Global Core Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco Global Focus Fund                       Dec
Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund     Mar           Sep     Dec
Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov  
Invesco Gold and Special Minerals Fund                       Dec
Invesco Greater China Fund                       Dec
Invesco Growth and Income Fund     Mar                 Dec
Invesco Health Care Fund                       Dec
Invesco Income Advantage International Fund Jan Feb                 Nov Dec
Invesco International Bond Fund     Mar Apr           Oct Nov  
Invesco International Diversified Fund                       Dec
Invesco International Small Mid Company Fund                       Dec
Invesco Main Street All Cap Fund                       Dec
Invesco Main Street Fund                       Dec
Invesco Main Street Mid Cap Fund                       Dec
Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund                       Dec
Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund                       Dec
Invesco Multi Asset Income Fund Jan Feb           Aug        
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index Fund                       Dec
Invesco OFI International Growth Fund                       Dec
Invesco Quality Income Fund                     Nov Dec
Invesco Real Estate Fund                       Dec
Invesco Rising Dividends Fund                       Dec
Invesco S&P 500 Index Fund                       Dec
Invesco Select Risk Growth Investor Fund                       Dec
Invesco Select Risk High Growth Investor Fund                       Dec
Invesco Senior Loan Fund       Apr   Jun Jul Aug        
Invesco Senior Floating Rate Fund       Apr       Aug Sep      
Invesco SMA High Yield Bond Fund Jan Feb                   Dec
Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco Small Cap Value Fund                       Dec
Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov  
Invesco Summit Fund                       Dec
Invesco Technology Fund                       Dec
Invesco Value Opportunities Fund                       Dec

Open-end funds PDF Documents
Invesco Active Allocation Fund                       Dec
Invesco American Value Fund   Feb                    
Invesco Balanced-Risk Commodity Strategy Fund                       Dec
Invesco Charter Fund                       Dec
Invesco Comstock Fund                       Dec
Invesco Comstock Select Fund                       Dec
Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund                   Oct    
Invesco Developing Markets Fund                       Dec
Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund                       Dec
Invesco Dividend Income Fund                       Dec
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund     Mar     Jun            
Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Equity and Income Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV Asia Pacific Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV European Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV European Small Company Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV International Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV International Small Company Fund                       Dec
Invesco Exchange Fund                       Dec
Invesco Floating Rate ESG Fund                   Oct Nov  
Invesco Fundamental Alternatives Fund                       Dec
Invesco Global Fund                       Dec
Invesco Global Core Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund     Mar                 Dec
Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund                     Nov  
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund                       Dec
Invesco Greater China Fund                       Dec
Invesco Growth and Income Fund                       Dec
Invesco High Yield Fund                       Dec
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor Fund   Feb                   Dec
Invesco Income Advantage International Fund                       Dec
Invesco International Core Equity Fund       Apr                
Invesco International Equity Fund             July          
Invesco International Select Equity Fund                 Sept      
Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund                       Dec
Invesco Main Street All Cap Fund                       Dec
Invesco Main Street Fund                       Dec
Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund                       Dec
Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund                       Dec
Invesco Multi Asset Income Fund                 Sept   Nov Dec
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index Fund           Jun           Dec
Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund Jan Feb Mar                  
Invesco OFI International Growth Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2015 Fund Jan                      
Invesco Real Estate Fund                       Dec
Invesco Rising Dividends Fund                       Dec
Invesco S&P 500 Index Fund                       Dec
Invesco Select Risk Growth Investor Fund                       Dec
Invesco Select Risk High Growth Investor Fund                       Dec
Invesco Senior Loan Fund   Feb                 Nov Dec
Invesco Senior Floating Rate Fund                   Oct Nov Dec
Invesco Short Duration Inflation Protected Fund     Mar                  
Invesco SMA High Yield Bond Fund                       Dec
Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco Small Cap Value Fund                       Dec
Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun July Aug Sept Oct Nov  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun July Aug Sept Oct Nov  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun July Aug Sept Oct Nov  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun July Aug Sept Oct Nov  
Invesco Technology Fund                       Dec
Invesco US Managed Volatility Fund
 Jan                      
Invesco Value Opportunities Fund                       Dec

Open-end funds PDF Documents
Invesco Active Allocation Fund                       Dec
Invesco American Franchise Fund                       Dec
Invesco American Value Fund                       Dec
Invesco AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr                
Invesco Balanced-Risk Commodity Strategy Fund                       Dec
Invesco Capital Appreciation Fund                       Dec
Invesco Charter Fund                       Dec
Invesco Comstock Fund                       Dec
Invesco Comstock Select Fund                       Dec
Invesco Convertible Securities Fund                       Dec
Invesco Corporate Bond Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr         Sept      
Invesco Developing Markets Fund                       Dec
Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund     Mar                 Dec
Invesco Dividend Income Fund                       Dec
Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund     Mar     Jun     Sept      
Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund Jan   Mar Apr May Jun         Nov  
Invesco Emerging Markets Select Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Equity and Income Fund     Mar                 Dec
Invesco EQV Asia Pacific Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV European Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV European Small Company Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV International Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco EQV International Small Company Fund                       Dec
Invesco Exchange Fund                       Dec
Invesco Floating Rate ESG Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr               Dec
Invesco Fundamental Alternatives Fund                       Dec
Invesco Global Fund                       Dec
Invesco Global Allocation Fund                   Oct    
Invesco Global Core Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco Global Growth Fund                       Dec
Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund     Mar                 Dec
Invesco Global Real Estate Fund     Mar     Jun     Sept     Dec
Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund     Mar                  
Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund Jan Feb   Apr May   July Aug        
Invesco Global Targeted Returns Fund                 Sept      
Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund                       Dec
Invesco Greater China Fund                       Dec
Invesco Growth and Income Fund                       Dec
Invesco High Yield Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun July Aug Sept      
Invesco High Yield Municipal Fund Jan                      
Invesco Income Allocation Fund Jan                      
Invesco Intermediate Bond Factor Fund                       Dec
Invesco International Bond Fund         May   July Aug        
Invesco International Core Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco International Diversified Fund                       Dec
Invesco International Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco International Select Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund                       Dec
Invesco Limited Term California Municipal Fund   Feb Mar Apr                
Invesco Main Street All Cap Fund                       Dec
Invesco Main Street Fund                       Dec
Invesco Main Street Mid Cap Fund                       Dec
Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund                       Dec
Invesco Multi Asset Income Fund Jan Feb Mar   May              
Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index Fund                       Dec
Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund                       Dec
Invesco OFI International Growth Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2010 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2015 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2020 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2025 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2030 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2040 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2045 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2050 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2055 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2060 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement 2065 Fund                       Dec
Invesco Peak Retirement Destination Fund   Feb                   Dec
Invesco Quality Income Fund Jan                      
Invesco Real Estate Fund                       Dec
Invesco Rising Dividends Fund                       Dec
Invesco S&P 500 Index Fund                       Dec
Invesco Select Risk Conservative Investor Fund                       Dec
Invesco Select Risk Growth Investor Fund                       Dec
Invesco Select Risk High Growth Investor Fund                       Dec
Invesco Select Risk Moderate Investor Fund                       Dec
Invesco Select Risk Moderately Conservative Investor Fund                       Dec
Invesco Senior Loan Fund       Apr               Dec
Invesco Senior Floating Rate Fund Jan Feb                   Dec
Invesco Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May   July Aug Sept      
Invesco Short Duration Inflation Protected Fund                       Dec
Invesco Short Term Municipal Fund     Mar                  
Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund                       Dec
Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund                       Dec
Invesco Small Cap Value Fund                       Dec
Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun July Aug Sept Oct Nov  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun July Aug Sept Oct Nov  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun July Aug Sept Oct Nov  
Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun July Aug Sept Oct Nov  
Invesco Summit Fund                       Dec
Invesco Technology Fund                       Dec
Invesco US Managed Volatility Fund
                       Dec
Invesco Value Opportunities Fund                       Dec

Did you know?

Explore the additional frequently asked topics regarding open-end tax forms.

You can have your IRS refund invested in your account by using the direct deposit section of IRS Form 1040 or 1040-SR. This is a fast, easy way to invest your refund dollars.

Here's how.

Simply identify the Refund section of your Form Form 1040 or 1040-SR and fill it in with the following information (see below): 
 
Routing number: Enter 011001234. 
Type: Place an "X" in the box for Checking. 
Account Number: In the first three boxes, enter "IVZ." In the next four boxes, enter your fund number. In the last 10 boxes, enter your account number. 
 
All 17 boxes must be filled. Include leading zeroes in the fund and account number fields if needed.

Note: The IRS also allows you to deposit your refund directly in your traditional or Roth IRA, but certain restrictions apply. Please review Form 8888 and Instructions for Form 1040 on the IRS website (irs.gov) for more details.

 

Tax identification number (TIN) masking

For your protection, we’ll mask the first five digits of your tax identification number, and it will read in a format such as XXX-XX1234 for Social Security numbers or XX-XXX1234 for employee identification numbers. Please note that tax identification numbers will not be masked on Form 1042-S.

For your protection, Invesco will mask the first five digits of your tax identification number and it will read in a format such as XXX-XX1234 for Social Security numbers or XX-XXX1234 for employee identification numbers. Please note that tax identification numbers will not be masked on Form 1042-S.

Sign up for eDelivery to gain online access to your tax forms, quarterly statements, and other documents. This convenient service will also help you avoid mailing delays, reduce the amount of paper you receive, and allow you to view your documents online anytime. (Invesco will send an email notification once your documents are available.) For security purposes, you will need to log into your account to view your tax forms and statements. To sign up, log into your Invesco account and select "Register for eDelivery" from the menu on the right.

As part of the Energy Improvement and Extension Act of 2008, mutual fund companies are required to report your cost basis information on IRS Form 1099-B for shares that are acquired and subsequently redeemed on or after Jan. 1, 2012. To learn more about the cost basis, visit the Form 1099-B and cost basis information page.

The income derived from US government obligations will be available in the Tax Center of our website. If you receive a Form 1099-DIV, then this information may assist you in calculating your state tax liability if you live in a state that provides special treatment of dividends derived from interest on federal obligations.

Contact us for more information

If you have questions about any of the forms you've received from Invesco, please call one of our Client Services representatives toll-free at (800) 959-4246, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST.

