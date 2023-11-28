Open-end tax guide
Preparing federal and state income tax returns can be challenging, but Invesco helps make this process easier by providing the information you need in a clear, concise, and timely manner. This guide is a summary of useful information for our open-end funds and was created using the most recent information available.
Important tax form information
The links below provide more detailed information on each of the tax forms that you may have received as well as important dates. To find relevant tax forms, log in to your account or reach out to us.
|IRS form
|Information reported
|Available by date*
|Form 1099-B
|Redemption proceeds and cost basis associated with the sale or exchange of fund shares for nonretirement accounts of price-fluctuating funds
|February 15 for most funds**
|Form 1099-DIV
|Dividends, including capital gains, exempt-interest, and other fund distributions, from nonretirement accounts
|February 15 for most funds**
|Form 1099-R
|Distributions and rollovers made from Invesco-sponsored retirement accounts (not issued for a transfer of assets)
|January 31
|Form 1099-Q
|All distributions, including rollovers, from Invesco-sponsored Coverdell Education Savings Accounts (ESAs)
|January 31
|Form 1042-S
|Distributions and taxes withheld for accounts owned by nonresident aliens and foreign entities
|March 15
|Form 5498
|Individual retirement account (IRA) contributions, including rollovers and conversions, and year-end fair market value
|May 31
|Form 5498-ESA
|Contributions, including rollovers and direct trustee transfers, into Coverdell ESAs
|April 30
*If a referenced date falls on a weekend or holiday, then delivery will generally occur on the next available business day.
**Invesco will file for an extension with the IRS that would permit Invesco to delay its delivery of the Form 1099-DIV and Form 1099-B to shareholders of the Invesco Real Estate Fund, Invesco Global Real Estate Fund, Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund, Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund, Invesco Real Estate Income Trust, and Invesco Commercial Real Estate Finance Trust. The assets within these Invesco funds consist of either Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) or Partnerships and the Funds will not receive all critical distribution information from the underlying Trusts and Partnerships until late January or February. Therefore, a 30-day extension is required to collect this information and produce the appropriate 1099-DIV and 1099-B tax forms to the shareholders of each fund.
Resources
See below to access comprehensive tax resources tailored for open-end funds.
|Name
|Description
|Documents
|Tax-advantaged investment plans
|This section of the guide will help familiarize you with the basics on IRA accounts as well as the Coverdell Education Savings account.
|Learn more
|State-/territory-exempt dividends
|This document is used to help identify state tax liabilities for states that allow special treatment for earning derived from federal obligations.
|2024
2023
2022
|US government obligations
|This document is used to help identify federal interest earnings derived from government obligations to assist with state tax liability calculations.
|2024
2023
2022
|Foreign tax credit
|This document is used to help identify foreign tax credits certain funds elected to pass through to shareholders in dividends.
|2024
2023
2022
|Dividend Received Deductions
|This document identifies the percentage of income which is eligible for the corporate dividends received deduction.
|2024
2023
2022
|Qualified interest income
|Earnings designated as qualified interest income that’s exempt from nonresident alien withholding.
|2024
|Primary distribution file
|This document contains information that will assist financial intermediaries with preparing IRS Form 1099-DIV and 1099-B for payees. The document includes tax information specific to the distribution of dividends, capital gains, foreign tax paid, alternative minimum tax (AMT), and return of capital.
|2024 (most funds)
2024 Steelpath MLP funds
2024 Real Estate funds
2023 (most funds)
2023 SteelPath MLP funds
2023 Real Estate funds
|
Secondary distribution file
|This document contains more information that will assist financial intermediaries with preparing IRS Form 1099-DIV and other tax related materials for payees. This document additionally includes tax information specific to federal obligations, foreign source income, and U.S. State/Territory specific reporting.
|
2024 (most funds)
|
NRA distribution file
|This document contains information that will assist financial intermediaries with preparing IRS Form 1042-S for payees that are Non-Resident Alien.
|
2024 (most funds)
Distribution information
The links below provide more detailed information on year-end distributions.
|Name
|Description
|Dividend Calendar
|This document provides the estimated dividend record, ex date and payable dates for applicable funds in the current year.
|2024 Year-end Invesco fund distribution estimates
|This document provides an estimate of 2024 year-end distributions for a majority of the retail and fund of funds.
|2024 Year-end Invesco Fund distributions (Periodic/Certain annual pay funds)
|This document provides 2024 year-end distributions for periodic and certain annual pay funds.
|2024 Year-end Invesco Fund distributions (Certain annual pay funds)
|This document provides 2024 year-end distributions for a majority of the retail funds.
|2024 Year-end Invesco Fund distributions (fund of funds)
|This document provides 2024 year-end distributions for fund of funds.
Form 8937 - Report of Organizational Actions Affecting Basis of Securities
Information related to corporate actions, including items such as mergers, fund liquidations, and reclassifications that impact cost basis reporting.
|Open-end funds
|Invesco Alternative Strategies Fund
|2019
|Invesco All Cap Market Neutral Fund
|2020
|Invesco American Value Fund
|2023
|Invesco Balanced-Risk Aggressive Allocation Fund
|2021
|Invesco Balanced-Risk Retirement 2020 Fund
|2021
|Invesco Balanced-Risk Retirement 2030 Fund
|2021
|Invesco Balanced-Risk Retirement 2040 Fund
|2021
|Invesco Balanced-Risk Retirement 2050 Fund
|2021
|Invesco Balanced-Risk Retirement Now Fund
|2021
|Invesco Capital Development Fund
|Invesco California Tax-Free Income Fund
|2020
|Invesco Commodities Strategy Fund
|Invesco Constellation Fund18
|Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund
|2018
|2019
|Invesco Cayman Commodity Fund VII Ltd.
|2022
|Invesco Dynamics Fund13
|Invesco Emerging Markets Innovators Fund
|2023
|Invesco Emerging Markets Select Equity Fund
|2023
|Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund18
|2015A 2015B
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020A 2020B
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Invesco Emerging Market Local Currency Debt Fund
|2015
|Invesco Emerging Market Flexible Bond Fund
|2016
|2018
|2019A 2019B
|Invesco Endeavor Fund
|2021
|Invesco Floating Rate ESG Fund
|2020
|2023
|2024
|Invesco Global Growth Fund
|2023
|Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund
|2018
|2025
|Invesco Global Market Neutral Fund
|2020
|Invesco Global Low Volatility Equity Yield Fund
|2020
|Invesco Global Opportunities Fund
|2020
|Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund18
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2019A 2019B
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund
|2022
|Invesco Global Small & Mid Cap Growth Fund
|2020
|Invesco Global Targeted Returns Fund
|2022A 2022B
|Invesco Gold & Precious Metals Fund
|2020
|Invesco Greater China Fund
|2025A
2025B
|Invesco Income Advantage International Fund
|2025A
2025B
|Invesco Macro Allocation Strategy Fund
|2025A
2025B
|Invesco Oppenheimer Global Multi Asset Income Fund
|2017
|Invesco High Income Municipal Fund
|Invesco High Income Trust II
|2022
|2024
|Invesco High Yield Securities Fund14
|Invesco High Yield Fund
|2016
|2017
|2021
|Invesco High Yield Bond Factor Fund
|2020
|2021
|2023
|Invesco Income Fund
|2021
|Invesco International Allocation Fund
|2020
|Invesco International Bond Fund18
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019A 2019B
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Invesco International Equity Fund
|2023A 2023B
|Invesco International Total Return Fund
|2015
|Invesco International Select Equity Fund
|2023
|Invesco Intermediate Bond Factor Fund
|2023
|2025A
2025B
|Invesco International Core Equity Fund
|2023A 2023B
|Invesco Leaders Fund15
|Invesco Leisure Fund16
|Invesco Liquid Assets Portfolio
|2024A
2024B
|Invesco Long Short Equity Fund
|2020
|Invesco Low Volatility Emerging Markets Fund
|2020
|Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund
|2022
|Invesco Mid Cap Core Equity Fund
|2020
|Invesco Mid Cap Growth Fund
|2020
|Invesco MLP Fund
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019A 2019B
|Invesco Moderate Allocation Fund
|2020
|Invesco Multi-Asset Inflation Fund
|2019
|Invesco Municipal Bond Fund17
|Invesco New York Tax-Free Income Fund
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Capital Income Fund
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Champion Income Fund
|Invesco Oppenheimer Commodity Strategy Total Return Fund
|2016
|Invesco Oppenheimer Diversified Alternatives Fund
|Invesco Oppenheimer Dividend Opportunity Fund
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Equity Income Fund
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Global Infrastructure Fund
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Global Multi-Asset Income Fund
|2017
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Global Unconstrained Bond Fund
|2018
|2019
|Invesco Oppenheimer Government Cash Reserves Fund
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Intermediate-Term Municipal Fund
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Limited-Term Bond Fund
|2015
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Limited-Term Government Fund
|2015
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Mid Cap Value Fund
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Equity Fund
|2017
|Invesco Oppenheimer Global Real Estate Fund
|2018
|Invesco Oppenheimer Portfolio Series Fixed Income Active Allocation Fund
|Invesco Oppenheimer Pictet Global Environment Solutions Fund
|2019
|Invesco Oppenheimer Preferred Securities and Income Fund
|2019
|Invesco Oppenheimer Principal Protected Main Street Fund III
|Invesco Oppenheimer Real Estate Fund
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Arizona Municipal Fund Fund
|2018
|Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Intermediate Term Municipal Fund
|2015
|Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Limited Term Municipal Fund
|2015
|Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Maryland Municipal Fund
|2018
|Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Massachusetts Municipal Fund
|2018
|Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Michigan Municipal Fund Fund
|2018
|Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester North Carolina Municipal Fund
|2018
|Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Ohio Municipal Fund
|2018
|Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund
|2020
|Invesco Oppenheimer Rochester Virginia Municipal Fund
|2018
|Invesco Oppenheimer Small Cap Value Fund
|2020
|Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust
|2022
|2024
|Invesco Select Risk Moderately Conservative Investor Fund
|2022
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund18
|2015
|2016
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Invesco Steelpath MLP Alpha Plus Fund18
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund18
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund18
|2015
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|2020
|2021
|2022
|Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund
|2019
|Invesco STIC Prime Portfolio Fund
|2022
|2024A
2024B
|Invesco Oppenheimer SteelPath Panoramic Fund
|2019
|Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2010 Fund
|Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2015 Fund
|Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2020 Fund
|Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2025 Fund
|Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2030 Fund
|Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2040 Fund
|Invesco Oppenheimer Transition 2050 Fund
|Invesco Oppenheimer Ultra Short Duration Fund
|2015
|2020
|Invesco Pacific Growth Fund
|2021
|Invesco Peak Retirement Destination Fund
|2021
|2022
|Invesco Pennsylvania Tax-Free Income Fund
|2020
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2010 Fund
|2022
|2023
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2015 Fund
|2023A 2023B
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2020 Fund
|2022
|2023
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2025 Fund
|2023
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2030 Fund
|2023A 2023B
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund
|2023
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2040 Fund
|2023
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2045 Fund
|2023
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2050 Fund
|2023
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2055 Fund
|2023
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2060
|2023
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2065
|2023
|Invesco Premier Tax-Exempt Portfolio
|2021
|Invesco Real Estate Fund
|2022
|Invesco Real Estate Income Trust
|2020
|Invesco Short Duration Inflation Protected Fund
|2020
|2023
|2024
|Invesco Select Companies Fund
|2021
|Invesco Select Opportunities Fund
|2020
|Invesco Senior Floating Rate Plus Fund
|2021A 2021B
|Invesco Senior Floating Rate Fund
|2023
|2024
|Invesco Senior Loan Fund
|2017
|2018
|2021
|2023
|2024
|Invesco Short Term Bond Fund
|2020
|Invesco Small Cap Discovery Fund
|2020
|Invesco Strategic Income Fund
|2015
|Invesco Strategic Real Return Fund
|2019
|Invesco Technology Sector Fund
|2020
|Invesco Tax-Exempt Cash Fund
|2019
|Invesco Tax-Free Cash Reserve Portfolio
|2023A 2023B
|Invesco Unconstrained Bond Fund
|2015
|Invesco U.S. Managed Volatility Fund
|2023A 2023B
|Invesco U.S. Mid Cap Value Fund
|Invesco V.I. Balanced Risk Allocation Fund
|2018
|2022
|Invesco V.I. Conservative Balanced Fund
|2024
|Invesco V.I. Capital Appreciation Fund
|Invesco V.I. Capital Development Fund
|Invesco V.I. Core Bond Fund
|2022B 2022B
|Invesco V.I. High Yield Sec Fund
|Invesco V.I. Leisure Fund
|Invesco V.I. Managed Volatility Fund
|2021A 2021B
|Invesco V.I. Mid Cap Growth Fund
|2020
|Invesco V.I. S&P 500 Index Fund
|2022A 2022B
|Invesco V.I. Value Opportunities Fund
|2021A 2021B
|Invesco World Bond Fund
|2016
|2017
|2018
|2019
|Invesco World Bond Factor Fund
|2022
|2023
2023
1 Effective Dec. 3, 2012, Van Kampen was removed from the fund name.
2 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Van Kampen Massachusetts Value Municipal Income Trust merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust.
3 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Municipal Premium Income Trust merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust.
4 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Van Kampen Ohio Quality Municipal Trust merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust.
5 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Quality Municipal Investment Trust merged into Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust.
6 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Quality Municipal Securities merged into Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust.
7 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Van Kampen Select Sector Municipal Trust merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust.
8 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Investment Grade New Jersey Municipals merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Trust.
9 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Van Kampen Trust for Value Municipals merged into Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust.
10 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Value Municipal Bond Trust merged into Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust.
11 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Value Municipal Securities merged into Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust.
12 On Oct. 15, 2012 Invesco Value Municipal Trust merged into Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust.
13 On Jul. 15, 2013 Invesco Dynamics Fund merged into Invesco Mid Cap Growth Fund.
14 On Jul. 15, 2013 Invesco High Yield Securities Fund merged into Invesco High Yield Fund.
15 On Jul. 15, 2013 Invesco Leaders Fund merged into Invesco Growth Allocation Fund.
16 On Jul. 15, 2013 Invesco Leisure Fund merged into Invesco American Franchise Fund.
17 On Jul. 15, 2013 Invesco Municipal Bond Fund merged into Invesco Municipal Income Fund.
18 Effective Sept. 30, 2020, Oppenheimer was removed from the fund name.
The links below provide estimates of each open-end fund's current distributions.
|Open-end funds
|PDF Documents
|Invesco Comstock Select Fund
|Mar
|Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund
|Jan
|Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund
|Mar
|Invesco Equity and Income Fund
|Mar
|Invesco Floating Rate Fund
|Jan
|Invesco Floating Rate ESG Fund
|Feb
|Mar
|Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund
|Mar
|Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund
|Mar
|Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund
|Feb
|Mar
|April
|Invesco Greater China Fund
|Feb
|Invesco Growth and Income Fund
|Mar
|Invesco High Yield Municipal Fund
|Mar
|Invesco Income Advantage International Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Invesco Intermediate Bond Factor Fund
|Feb
|Invesco Macro Allocation Strategy Fund
|Mar
|Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index Fund
|Mar
|Invesco Quality Income Fund
|Jan
|Invesco Rochester Municipal Opportunities Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Invesco Senior Floating Rate Fund
|Feb
|Mar
|Invesco Senior Loan Fund
|Jan
|Mar
|Invesco Short Term Bond Fund
|Feb
|Mar
|Invesco SMA High Yield Bond Fund
|Mar
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Open-end funds
|PDF Documents
|Invesco Active Allocation Fund
|Dec
|Invesco American Franchise Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Balanced Risk Commodity Strategy Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Capital Appreciation Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Charter Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Comstock Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Comstock Select Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Convertible Securities Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Core Bond Fund
|Mar
|Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund
|Jan
|Nov
|Invesco Developing Markets Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Discovery Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Discovery Mid Cap Growth Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund
|Mar
|Jun
|Sep
|Dec
|Invesco Dividend Income Fund
|May
|Jul
|Nov
|Dec
|Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Invesco Equity and Income Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Equally Weighted S&P 500 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV Asia Pacific Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV Emerging Markets All Cap Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV European Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV European Small Company Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV International Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV International Small Company Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Exchange Fund
|Jun
|Oct
|Invesco Fundamental Alternatives Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Global Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Global Core Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Global Focus Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund
|Mar
|Sep
|Dec
|Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco Gold and Special Minerals Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Greater China Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Growth and Income Fund
|Mar
|Dec
|Invesco Health Care Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Income Advantage International Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Nov
|Dec
|Invesco International Bond Fund
|Mar
|Apr
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco International Diversified Fund
|Dec
|Invesco International Small Mid Company Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Main Street All Cap Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Main Street Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Main Street Mid Cap Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund
|Dec
|Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Multi Asset Income Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Aug
|Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index Fund
|Dec
|Invesco OFI International Growth Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Quality Income Fund
|Nov
|Dec
|Invesco Real Estate Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Rising Dividends Fund
|Dec
|Invesco S&P 500 Index Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Select Risk Growth Investor Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Select Risk High Growth Investor Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Senior Loan Fund
|Apr
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Invesco Senior Floating Rate Fund
|Apr
|Aug
|Sep
|Invesco SMA High Yield Bond Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Dec
|Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Small Cap Value Fund
|Dec
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Jul
|Aug
|Sep
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco Summit Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Technology Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Value Opportunities Fund
|Dec
|Open-end funds
|PDF Documents
|Invesco Active Allocation Fund
|Dec
|Invesco American Value Fund
|Feb
|Invesco Balanced-Risk Commodity Strategy Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Charter Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Comstock Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Comstock Select Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Core Plus Bond Fund
|Oct
|Invesco Developing Markets Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Dividend Income Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund
|Mar
|Jun
|Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Equity and Income Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV Asia Pacific Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV European Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV European Small Company Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV International Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV International Small Company Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Exchange Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Floating Rate ESG Fund
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco Fundamental Alternatives Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Global Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Global Core Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund
|Mar
|Dec
|Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund
|Nov
|Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Greater China Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Growth and Income Fund
|Dec
|Invesco High Yield Fund
|Dec
|Invesco High Yield Bond Factor Fund
|Feb
|Dec
|Invesco Income Advantage International Fund
|Dec
|Invesco International Core Equity Fund
|Apr
|Invesco International Equity Fund
|July
|Invesco International Select Equity Fund
|Sept
|Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Main Street All Cap Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Main Street Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Main Street Small Cap Fund
|Dec
|Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Multi Asset Income Fund
|Sept
|Nov
|Dec
|Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index Fund
|Jun
|Dec
|Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Invesco OFI International Growth Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2015 Fund
|Jan
|Invesco Real Estate Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Rising Dividends Fund
|Dec
|Invesco S&P 500 Index Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Select Risk Growth Investor Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Select Risk High Growth Investor Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Senior Loan Fund
|Feb
|Nov
|Dec
|Invesco Senior Floating Rate Fund
|Oct
|Nov
|Dec
|Invesco Short Duration Inflation Protected Fund
|Mar
|Invesco SMA High Yield Bond Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Small Cap Value Fund
|Dec
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco Technology Fund
|Dec
|Invesco US Managed Volatility Fund
|Jan
|Invesco Value Opportunities Fund
|Dec
|Open-end funds
|PDF Documents
|Invesco Active Allocation Fund
|Dec
|Invesco American Franchise Fund
|Dec
|Invesco American Value Fund
|Dec
|Invesco AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|Invesco Balanced-Risk Commodity Strategy Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Capital Appreciation Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Charter Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Comstock Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Comstock Select Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Convertible Securities Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Corporate Bond Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|Sept
|Invesco Developing Markets Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Diversified Dividend Fund
|Mar
|Dec
|Invesco Dividend Income Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Dynamic Credit Opportunity Fund
|Mar
|Jun
|Sept
|Invesco Emerging Markets Local Debt Fund
|Jan
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|Nov
|Invesco Emerging Markets Select Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Equally-Weighted S&P 500 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Equity and Income Fund
|Mar
|Dec
|Invesco EQV Asia Pacific Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV European Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV European Small Company Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV International Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco EQV International Small Company Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Exchange Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Floating Rate ESG Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|Dec
|Invesco Fundamental Alternatives Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Global Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Global Allocation Fund
|Oct
|Invesco Global Core Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Global Growth Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Global Infrastructure Fund
|Mar
|Dec
|Invesco Global Real Estate Fund
|Mar
|Jun
|Sept
|Dec
|Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund
|Mar
|Invesco Global Strategic Income Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Apr
|May
|July
|Aug
|Invesco Global Targeted Returns Fund
|Sept
|Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Greater China Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Growth and Income Fund
|Dec
|Invesco High Yield Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Invesco High Yield Municipal Fund
|Jan
|Invesco Income Allocation Fund
|Jan
|Invesco Intermediate Bond Factor Fund
|Dec
|Invesco International Bond Fund
|May
|July
|Aug
|Invesco International Core Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco International Diversified Fund
|Dec
|Invesco International Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco International Select Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco International Small-Mid Company Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Limited Term California Municipal Fund
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|Invesco Main Street All Cap Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Main Street Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Main Street Mid Cap Fund
|Dec
|Invesco MSCI World SRI Index Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Multi Asset Income Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|May
|Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index Fund
|Dec
|Invesco New Jersey Municipal Fund
|Dec
|Invesco OFI International Growth Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2010 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2015 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2020 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2025 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2030 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2035 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2040 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2045 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2050 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2055 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2060 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement 2065 Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Peak Retirement Destination Fund
|Feb
|Dec
|Invesco Quality Income Fund
|Jan
|Invesco Real Estate Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Rising Dividends Fund
|Dec
|Invesco S&P 500 Index Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Select Risk Conservative Investor Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Select Risk Growth Investor Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Select Risk High Growth Investor Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Select Risk Moderate Investor Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Select Risk Moderately Conservative Investor Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Senior Loan Fund
|Apr
|Dec
|Invesco Senior Floating Rate Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Dec
|Invesco Short Duration High Yield Municipal Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Invesco Short Duration Inflation Protected Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Short Term Municipal Fund
|Mar
|Invesco Small Cap Equity Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Small Cap Value Fund
|Dec
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Alpha Plus Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Income Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco SteelPath MLP Select 40 Fund
|Jan
|Feb
|Mar
|Apr
|May
|Jun
|July
|Aug
|Sept
|Oct
|Nov
|Invesco Summit Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Technology Fund
|Dec
|Invesco US Managed Volatility Fund
|Dec
|Invesco Value Opportunities Fund
|Dec
Did you know?
Explore the additional frequently asked topics regarding open-end tax forms.
You can have your IRS refund invested in your account by using the direct deposit section of IRS Form 1040 or 1040-SR. This is a fast, easy way to invest your refund dollars.
Here's how.
Simply identify the Refund section of your Form Form 1040 or 1040-SR and fill it in with the following information (see below):
Routing number: Enter 011001234.
Type: Place an "X" in the box for Checking.
Account Number: In the first three boxes, enter "IVZ." In the next four boxes, enter your fund number. In the last 10 boxes, enter your account number.
All 17 boxes must be filled. Include leading zeroes in the fund and account number fields if needed.
Note: The IRS also allows you to deposit your refund directly in your traditional or Roth IRA, but certain restrictions apply. Please review Form 8888 and Instructions for Form 1040 on the IRS website (irs.gov) for more details.
Tax identification number (TIN) masking
For your protection, we’ll mask the first five digits of your tax identification number, and it will read in a format such as XXX-XX1234 for Social Security numbers or XX-XXX1234 for employee identification numbers. Please note that tax identification numbers will not be masked on Form 1042-S.
For your protection, Invesco will mask the first five digits of your tax identification number and it will read in a format such as XXX-XX1234 for Social Security numbers or XX-XXX1234 for employee identification numbers. Please note that tax identification numbers will not be masked on Form 1042-S.
Sign up for eDelivery to gain online access to your tax forms, quarterly statements, and other documents. This convenient service will also help you avoid mailing delays, reduce the amount of paper you receive, and allow you to view your documents online anytime. (Invesco will send an email notification once your documents are available.) For security purposes, you will need to log into your account to view your tax forms and statements. To sign up, log into your Invesco account and select "Register for eDelivery" from the menu on the right.
As part of the Energy Improvement and Extension Act of 2008, mutual fund companies are required to report your cost basis information on IRS Form 1099-B for shares that are acquired and subsequently redeemed on or after Jan. 1, 2012. To learn more about the cost basis, visit the Form 1099-B and cost basis information page.
The income derived from US government obligations will be available in the Tax Center of our website. If you receive a Form 1099-DIV, then this information may assist you in calculating your state tax liability if you live in a state that provides special treatment of dividends derived from interest on federal obligations.
Contact us for more information
If you have questions about any of the forms you've received from Invesco, please call one of our Client Services representatives toll-free at (800) 959-4246, Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. CST.
