Open-end tax guide

You can have your IRS refund invested in your account by using the direct deposit section of IRS Form 1040 or 1040-SR. This is a fast, easy way to invest your refund dollars.

Here's how.

Simply identify the Refund section of your Form Form 1040 or 1040-SR and fill it in with the following information (see below):



Routing number: Enter 011001234.

Type: Place an "X" in the box for Checking.

Account Number: In the first three boxes, enter "IVZ." In the next four boxes, enter your fund number. In the last 10 boxes, enter your account number.



All 17 boxes must be filled. Include leading zeroes in the fund and account number fields if needed.

Note: The IRS also allows you to deposit your refund directly in your traditional or Roth IRA, but certain restrictions apply. Please review Form 8888 and Instructions for Form 1040 on the IRS website (irs.gov) for more details.

Tax identification number (TIN) masking

For your protection, we’ll mask the first five digits of your tax identification number, and it will read in a format such as XXX-XX1234 for Social Security numbers or XX-XXX1234 for employee identification numbers. Please note that tax identification numbers will not be masked on Form 1042-S.