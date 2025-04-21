Form 1099-B and cost basis information

With this method, an average cost for all shares of a fund is calculated and maintained as separate amounts for your covered and noncovered shares.



A redemption may generate short- and/or long-term gains, or losses for both covered and noncovered shares since multiple purchases may be depleted by one transaction.

The following steps are used to calculate an average cost per share:

1. Add up the total dollars that were used to purchase all of the shares currently owned.

2. Divide the results of step 1 by the number of shares currently owned. This yields an average basis per share.

3. Multiply the results of step 2 by the number of shares sold. This figure is the basis of the shares being sold.

Example: A shareholder redeems 50 shares of ABC Fund on Aug. 25, 2014, at a price of $17 per share. He has made two investments and had one capital gain reinvestment. His account information is as follows:

Trade date Transaction Price per share Number of shares

01/03/10 Purchase $10 100 shares

12/15/10 Capital gain $12 10 shares

01/02/11 Purchase $14 100 shares

08/25/2014 Redemption $14 50 shares

4. Find the shareholder's total cost by adding up all purchases (dividend and capital gain reinvestments included).

Total cost ($)

$10 x 100 = $1,000

$12 x 10 = $120

$14 x 100 = $1,400

Total: $2,520

5. Divide the total cost by the number of shares owned.

Average basis per share

100 + 10 + 100 = 210

($2,520 / 210 shares) = $12

6. Multiply the average basis per share by the number of shares sold.

Basis of shares sold

($12 x 50 shares) = $600

We can see that the shareholder's cost using the average cost basis method is $600.

From here, it's just a simple calculation to find the taxable gain/loss.

Redemption proceeds

$17 x 50 shares sold $850

Average cost $600

Taxable gain $250

Because the Average Cost Method depletes shares on a first-in, first-out basis, we know that these shares were redeemed from the oldest purchase (lot) on Jan. 3, 2010. Since the redemption was placed on Aug. 25, 2014, we can conclude that the shareholder has incurred a long-term capital gain of $250.

Note: Although it may seem that the shareholder is taxed on reinvested dividends and capital gains for the year in which they were distributed as well as at the time the shares are redeemed, he/she is not double-taxed on the assets. Because the IRS considers the reinvested dividends and capital gains income, the shareholder is taxed on them for the year in which they were distributed. In addition, at the time the shares are redeemed, the shareholder may be taxed on the gain resulting from the sell. The reinvested dividends and capital gains increase the shareholder's tax basis on the shares sold, thereby avoiding double taxation.