ETFs vs. index funds: What you need to know

Innovation R&D: A long-term investment
See why long term investment strategies should factor in research and development. A company's R&D strategy may lead to durability and better returns.
When it comes to investing, two popular options for potentially diversifying your portfolio without a lot of hassle and high fees are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds. Understanding the basics of these investment vehicles can help you make more informed choices about which vehicle—or even a mix of both—might be right for you.
Let’s break down some similarities and differences between ETFs and index funds.
Passive investing strategies are typically designed to track the performance of market indexes like the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100®. Actively managed funds, on the other hand, feature managers with discretion to pick securities with a goal of outperforming benchmarks or other specific outcomes.
To be clear, both ETFs and mutual funds can be passively or actively managed. However, passive ETFs and index funds can be considered cousins because they typically have the same goal (replicate the performance of an index), although their structures are somewhat different, as we’ll outline later.
Here are some other key similarities between ETFs and index funds:
While ETFs and index funds share several similarities, they also have some important differences to keep in mind:
Both ETFs and index funds have key similarities and differences that can influence which option may be best for you. Whether you prioritize trading flexibility, tax efficiency, or ease of access, understanding these factors can help you choose the vehicle that aligns with your investment goals and preferences. We hope this short primer provides you with a clearer understanding of ETFs and index funds and helps you make an informed decision about which one—or a combination of both—could be right for you.
See why long term investment strategies should factor in research and development. A company's R&D strategy may lead to durability and better returns.
Learn why ETF can be a smart investment choice and why Invesco QQQ provides a great way to invest in innovative companies.
Technology can thrive in unexpected places. Learn how three food and beverage industry leaders are innovating.
NA4993581
These comments should not be construed as recommendations. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
Investors should be aware of the material differences between mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability to react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs. ETFs can be traded throughout the day, whereas, mutual funds are traded only once a day. While extreme market conditions could result in illiquidity for ETFs. Typically they are still more liquid than most traditional mutual funds because they trade on exchanges. Investors should talk with their financial professional regarding their situation before investing.
The bid price is the maximum price a buyer is willing to pay, while the ask price is the minimum price a seller will accept.
Low cost: Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations.
There is no guarantee that ETFs will not distribute capital gains to their shareholders.