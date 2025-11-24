ETFs vs. index funds: What you need to know

Passive ETFs and index funds are related

Passive investing strategies are typically designed to track the performance of market indexes like the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100®. Actively managed funds, on the other hand, feature managers with discretion to pick securities with a goal of outperforming benchmarks or other specific outcomes.

To be clear, both ETFs and mutual funds can be passively or actively managed. However, passive ETFs and index funds can be considered cousins because they typically have the same goal (replicate the performance of an index), although their structures are somewhat different, as we’ll outline later.

Here are some other key similarities between ETFs and index funds: