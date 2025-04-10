The evolution of exchange-traded funds

MARKET OUTLOOK Get to know QQQ: Charting 25 years of performance
Discover more about Invesco QQQ’s performance milestones and longevity in the ETF industry.
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have revolutionized investing by offering a blend of flexibility, tax efficiency, and other features. Launched in the U.S. in 1993, ETFs originally tracked major stock indexes, giving investors access to broad markets with the ease of trading individual stocks.
More than 30 years later, ETFs remain one of the fastest-growing segments of the investment landscape. Despite their maturity, the industry continues to expand at a record pace—and recent trends suggest that growth could even accelerate in the years ahead.
The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) measures an investment's annual growth rate over a period of time.
Consider this: 2024 was a landmark year for ETFs as they attracted over $1 trillion in inflows, nearly doubling the previous year’s total and surpassing the prior record of $900 billion set in 2021.2 That translates to roughly $4 billion per day flowing into U.S. ETFs in 2024.3
Investors can today choose from more than 3,900 ETFs in the U.S., which collectively have more than $10 trillion of assets under management.4 The rapid rise of ETFs isn’t just about innovation—it’s about the potential benefits of their structure, including:
As a result, ETFs appeal to a wide range of investors, from institutions and hedge funds to individual investors and financial professionals.
ETFs are expanding in new directions
While ETFs started as passive, index-tracking funds, the industry has evolved far beyond that initial concept in areas such as:
Active management: The first ETFs like Invesco QQQ tracked indexes like the Nasdaq-100, but today, actively managed ETFs are gaining momentum. Many traditional mutual fund managers are converting their funds to ETFs, leveraging the ETF structure’s tax efficiency and liquidity.
Bitcoin, digital assets, and ETPs: Another major trend is the rise of Bitcoin and digital asset ETPs. Regulatory approvals have opened the door for crypto-based Exchange Traded Products (ETPs), allowing investors to gain exposure to Bitcoin and other digital assets without needing a separate crypto wallet. These funds are off to a strong start, gathering billions in assets as a more convenient way to invest in the world’s most recognized cryptocurrency.6
Private markets: In another step forward, ETFs are now expanding into private assets, such as private credit and private equity. Historically, these markets were accessible only to institutions and ultra-high-net-worth investors. ETFs are changing that, providing more investors with exposure to alternative investments that were once out of reach.
Options-based ETF strategies: Some ETFs cater specifically to short-term traders, including leveraged ETFs that aim to amplify daily market movements and inverse ETFs designed to profit from declines in asset prices, or even individual stocks. There are also options-based ETFs designed to enhance income and reduce volatility designed for long-term investors.
The natural evolution of the ETF market
The ETF landscape isn’t just expanding—it’s evolving, and investors are playing a major role in shaping what comes next.
Regulatory shifts in recent years have made it easier for asset managers to launch new ETFs, fueling a wave of innovation. In 2024 alone, 744 ETFs were introduced in the U.S., while 196 ETFs closed.7 It’s normal to expect consolidation in a maturing market, and investors will decide which ETFs are the most useful by voting with their dollars. Indeed, innovation and competition are two of the key characteristics of the ETF industry.
ETFs are also increasing their global reach. While the U.S. remains the largest ETF market, adoption is rising in Europe, Asia, and Canada, where investors, advisors, and institutions are increasingly turning to ETFs as core building blocks of portfolios.
A part of modern investing
ETFs are no longer just simple index funds—they have become an essential part of modern investing, offering solutions for nearly every strategy, asset class, and investor type.
Whether you’re a long-term investor, a financial professional, or an active trader, ETFs provide unparalleled access, efficiency, and innovation—a trend that shows no signs of slowing down.
Discover more about Invesco QQQ’s performance milestones and longevity in the ETF industry.
There are many potential benefits for including ETFs in core equity portfolios. See how ETFs can be utilized to potentially reach a variety of goals.
Invesco offers exchanged-traded funds (ETFs) that provide access to the digital asset ecosystem, including cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.
NA 4326609
Investors should be aware of the material differences between mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability to react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs. ETFs can be traded throughout the day, whereas, mutual funds are traded only once a day. While extreme market conditions could result in illiquidity for ETFs. Typically they are still more liquid than most traditional mutual funds because they trade on exchanges. Investors should talk with their financial professional regarding their situation before investing.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations.
The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
Digital assets, including crypto funds, are highly speculative and volatile. They may become illiquid at any time and are intended for investors with a high-risk tolerance. Investors could lose the entire value of their investment. Digital assets are largely unregulated and may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation.
Investments in Private Markets involve high risks, including uncertain distributions, illiquidity, and potential total loss of investment. These funds are not suitable for all investors.
An investment in options involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.