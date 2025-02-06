Where ETFs can fit in an overall investing approach

Market outlook Debunking three myths about QQQ
ETFs have become an integral part of modern investing strategies. This success isn’t a surprise because ETFs have a lot going for them: lower costs compared to most mutual funds1, portfolio transparency2, and the ability to buy and sell them during the trading day (daily liquidity).3
These features can make them an attractive option for investors with different goals, portfolio sizes, and profiles. Whether investors are taking a long-term approach or seeking tactical exposure, chances are ETFs can complement an overall approach.
ETFs may provide diversification across a broad range of securities, helping to spread risk. They can track entire indices, like the Nasdaq-100® Index, or focus on specific sectors, asset classes, countries, or geographical regions. In today’s market, investors are increasingly using thematic ETFs to access emerging trends such as clean energy, artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain technologies. These targeted exposures may allow investors to balance broad diversification with opportunities for potential growth.
Some investors use sector ETFs to gain exposure to entire industries rather than researching and purchasing individual stocks. One potential drawback of picking an individual stock is that it may underperform its industry.
ETFs can make it simple to invest in entire specific sectors, whether investors are interested in technology, healthcare, or consumer discretionary. By selecting sector ETFs, investors can seek to take advantage of growth opportunities while staying nimble as market trends shift. For example, industry-specific ETFs have helped make it easier to implement so-called sector rotation strategies that favor specific sector ETFs that may perform better due to the current phase of the economic cycle.
The core-satellite approach remains a popular strategy for helping balance stability and growth. A core investment in broad market ETFs can provide potential stability, while satellite positions in sector- or thematic ETFs may offer growth potential. Incorporating actively managed ETFs into a satellite strategy has become increasingly popular, as these funds offer the potential for outperformance while still retaining the transparency and liquidity of ETFs.
ETFs are known for their tax efficiency, a benefit of their unique “in-kind” creation and redemption process. This structure helps minimize taxable events, making ETFs a good choice for long-term, tax-conscious investors. In 2023, 60% of U.S. equity mutual funds paid capital gains distributions to their shareholders.4 On the other hand, in 2023, only 40, or 2%, of Invesco’s ETFs, distributed capital gains for one of the lowest percentages in the industry.5 In short, the inner workings of ETFs may help limit the capital gains taxes that investors have to pay every year. ETFs are also a popular instrument in tax-loss harvesting strategies that can potentially lower tax bills by taking advantage of losses in a portfolio and offsetting gains.
ETFs are popular building blocks in many model portfolios, helping provide a cost-effective and flexible way for financial professionals and investors to implement diversified strategies. Model portfolios are often built around specific goals, like income generation, growth, or risk management. The growth of digital platforms and robo-advisors has made ETF-based model portfolios more accessible, allowing investors to automate and optimize their portfolio allocations.
The role of ETFs in an overall investing approach continues to expand as market conditions evolve. Over the past year, trends such as the rise of actively managed ETFs, thematic investing, and option-based strategies have reshaped the ETF landscape. Investors have been increasingly turning to these tools to help mitigate volatility, capture growth opportunities, and navigate inflationary environments.
From helping to provide instant diversification to offering tax efficiency and sector exposure, ETFs remain an essential building block for many modern portfolios.
ETFs like Invesco QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, can help investors pursue their goals with precision, cost-effectiveness, and flexibility.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
Companies engaged in the development, enablement and acquisition of blockchain technologies are subject to a number of risks. Blockchain technology is new and many of its uses may be untested. There is no assurance that widespread adoption will occur. The extent to which companies held by the Fund utilize blockchain technology may vary.
The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
Investors should be aware of the material differences between mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability to react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs. Investors should talk with their advisers regarding their situation before investing.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
Investments focused in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.
The Nasdaq-100® Index is a stock market index made up of equity securities issued by 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Investment cannot be made directly into an index.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation. While it is not Invesco's intention, there is no guarantee that the Funds will not distribute capital gains to its shareholders. This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.