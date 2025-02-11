Market outlook Nasdaq-100: A benchmark for tomorrow's global economy
When it comes to anchoring your core portfolio, how do the Nasdaq-100 and S&P 500 Indexes compare?
Even some of the world’s best-known companies face misconceptions about exactly what they do. Take Microsoft, for example—while many still associate it primarily with its Windows operating system, the company has significantly diversified. Today, it generates substantial revenue from its cloud computing platform, Azure, enterprise software solutions, and even gaming through its Xbox division. Similarly, Amazon might be thought of as just an online retailer, but its cloud computing arm, AWS, has become a major profit driver, helping cement Amazon’s critical role in the global tech infrastructure.
Invesco QQQ ETF, which tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, is no different—it’s also subject to its own set of misconceptions. As one of the most innovative and widely traded ETFs, it’s critical to debunk these myths to provide investors with a clearer understanding of its composition and performance.
It’s true that QQQ has significant exposure to technology companies, but labeling it purely as a “tech fund” is misleading. As of December 31, 2024, approximately 40% of QQQ’s portfolio was allocated to non-tech sectors such as consumer discretionary, healthcare, industrials, telecommunications, and consumer staples. Notable holdings include Costco, Amgen, Honeywell, and PepsiCo. This diversification reflects the broader innovation occurring across industries beyond technology.
|Consumer discretionary
|Healthcare
|Industrials
|Telecommunications
|Consumer staples
|Costco
|Starbucks
|Amgen
|Vertex
|Honeywell
|Paypal
|Comcast
|T-Mobile
|Kraft Heinz
|PepsiCo
Another common misconception related to QQQ is that it provides comprehensive exposure to the stocks listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. In fact, QQQ tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index, a benchmark of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq. In other words, QQQ does not provide exposure to the Nasdaq Composite Index, which held 3,2973 securities* as of December 31, 2024, according to Nasdaq Global Indexes.
The ease of having access to the 100 largest non-financial Nasdaq-listed stocks may be appealing to some investors, while also providing exposure to some of the world’s best-known and innovative companies.
Large-cap Nasdaq-100 companies also tend to be highly traded, which contributes to QQQ’s liquidity. QQQ, as the second most traded ETF based on average daily volume traded within the U.S., has long been considered one of the most liquid ETFs available to investors as of December 31, 2024.1
QQQ has delivered solid long-term performance with a 15-year annualized net asset value (NAV) return of 18.50%.2 It may be tempting for investors to think they could do better by simply picking the best stocks in the Nasdaq-100 Index. Sounds easy, right? Well, it turns out it’s not.
Standardized performance. Fund performance shown at NAV. Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results; current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Investment returns, and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. Invesco QQQ’s total expense ratio is 0.20%.
QQQ has a top 3% (10 of 748) ranking in Morningstar’s Large Growth category based on total return for the past 10 years as of December 31, 2024, which made it hard to beat over that period.
Source: Morningstar Inc. Morningstar rankings are based on total return, excluding sales charges and including fees and expenses versus all funds in the Morningstar category. Open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds are considered a single population for comparison purposes. Had fees not been waived and/or expenses reimbursed currently or in the past, the ranking would have been lower. The Morningstar one-year rank 68% (743 of 1088), three-year rank 21% (180 of 1020), five-year rank 5% (38 of 952), 10-year rank 3% (10 of 748) as of December 31, 2024.
Invesco QQQ offers investors a way to gain diversified exposure to some of the most innovative companies in the world. By dispelling these myths, investors can better understand how QQQ could fit into a broader investment strategy. Whether an investor is seeking long-term growth potential or sector-leading innovation, QQQ continues to stand out as an attractive option.
Select the option that best describes you, or view the QQQ Product Details to take a deeper dive.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
Investments focused in a particular sector, such as technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.
The Nasdaq-100® Index is a stock market index made up of equity securities issued by 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. Investment cannot be made directly into an index.
The Nasdaq Composite is a stock market index that includes almost all stocks listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
The Index and Fund use the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”) classification system which is composed of 11 economic industries: basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunications and utilities.
Shares are not individually redeemable and owners of the Shares may acquire those Shares from the Funds and tender those shares for redemption to the Funds in Creation Unit aggregations only, typically consisting of 50,000 Shares.
This content should not be construed as an endorsement for or recommendation to invest in any of the QQQ holdings. None of the companies mentioned herein are affiliated with Invesco. Only 10 of 101 underlying Invesco QQQ ETF fund holdings are featured. The holdings are meant to help illustrate representative innovative themes, not serve as a recommendation of individual securities. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. See invesco.com/qqq for current holdings. As of 2/3/2025, Costco Wholesale Corp, Starbucks Corp, Amgen Inc, Vertex, Honeywell International Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Comcast Corp Class A, T-Mobile US Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co, and PepsiCo Inc made up 2.79%, 0.77%, 0.97%, 0.76%, 0.91%, 0.56%, 0.79%, 1.73%, 0.22%, 1.29%, respectively, of Invesco QQQ ETF.
