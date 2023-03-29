It’s likely that some investors may think of the Nasdaq-100 Index, which the Invesco QQQ ETF tracks, as a way to gain exposure to the technology sector. But in reality, there’s a lot more diversification within the 100 innovative companies in the index than you might expect.

This diversification comes in many shapes, spanning industry sectors, geographies, and even the underlying business segments of technology companies. Below, we delve into the characteristics of the Nasdaq-100 and offer up some in-depth (and likely unexpected) insights into three of the most famous companies in the world.



Sector diversification

By definition, the Nasdaq-100 includes the 100 largest non-financial companies in the Nasdaq Composite Index. It might surprise some investors to find that barely 50% of Nasdaq-100 companies are in the information technology sector, with the rest divided among communication services, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials and even a few utilities.