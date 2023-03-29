Innovation Unlocking the blockchain ecosystem
Investors interested in cryptocurrency may appreciate that the Invesco QQQ ETF offers exposure to underlying holding companies involved in their creation.
It’s likely that some investors may think of the Nasdaq-100 Index, which the Invesco QQQ ETF tracks, as a way to gain exposure to the technology sector. But in reality, there’s a lot more diversification within the 100 innovative companies in the index than you might expect.
This diversification comes in many shapes, spanning industry sectors, geographies, and even the underlying business segments of technology companies. Below, we delve into the characteristics of the Nasdaq-100 and offer up some in-depth (and likely unexpected) insights into three of the most famous companies in the world.
By definition, the Nasdaq-100 includes the 100 largest non-financial companies in the Nasdaq Composite Index. It might surprise some investors to find that barely 50% of Nasdaq-100 companies are in the information technology sector, with the rest divided among communication services, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials and even a few utilities.
The 10 largest Nasdaq-100 companies comprise more than 48% of the index’s market capitalization.1 These companies span multiple sectors, with information technology representing about 55% of the top-10 market cap and the rest allocated across communication services and consumer discretionary stocks.
The Nasdaq-100’s largest components include global industry leaders that have been building and broadening their portfolios of products and services for many years. Our sampling below highlights the diversification characteristics of one company from each of the three top-10 sectors — information technology, consumer discretionary, and communications services — based on their revenue sources and geographies.
While the above companies are engaged in a diverse set of businesses, they all share one aspect of their diversification strategies: investments in cutting-edge innovation that are poised to redefine how historically core industry sectors—e.g., finance, health care, manufacturing and transportation—conduct business. The table below highlights investments in research & development, products and services at the forefront of these advances.
