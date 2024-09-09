Cryptocurrency has the potential to revolutionize how we think about money. Like many other potentially industry-changing technologies, though, crypto has experienced some bumps along the way. For many long-term investors in cryptocurrencies, price volatility is simply the price of admission. However, investors have other ways to participate in the ecosystem that powers Bitcoin, Ethereum, and many other cryptocurrencies.

While crypto prices dominate the headlines, blockchain technology — which underpins cryptocurrencies and other applications across a wide range of industries—may be an interesting and attractive space for investors.

Investing in crypto vs. the blockchain

Most investors at some point or another have probably seen quotes for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies flash across their screens. They may be less familiar with blockchain technology, the code and systems that power cryptocurrencies and other applications. Many innovative companies are using blockchain to change how data is stored and how transactions are verified.

A blockchain is a decentralized database that stores information and transactions digitally in a peer-to-peer network. Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are made possible by blockchains, which create a secure, decentralized ledger of transactions. This system removes the need for intermediaries, such as banks or central clearinghouses, to validate or process exchanges.1

Many industries are adopting technology to streamline their operations and manage data and supply chains. Sectors that are modernizing their operations with blockchain technology include healthcare, manufacturing, and financial companies.2

As adoption increases, the blockchain market appears poised for growth. The global blockchain technology market size was estimated to be around $4.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach $69 billion by 2030, representing a projected compound annual growth rate of roughly 68% between 2022 and 2030.3

Companies have also invested in driving innovations in blockchain technology. As of October 2023, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recorded 13,854 blockchain patent applications, with 9,442 patents granted.4 This suggests that more breakthroughs in blockchain technology may be on the horizon, particularly as patent applications in the space continue to grow.