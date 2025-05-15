Innovation Wearable tech: Where style meets innovation
Machine learning, the development of algorithms that learn from data and perform tasks without explicit instructions, is no longer confined to labs or future forecasts—it’s driving real-time innovation across nearly every industry. In the past year alone, advances in generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), large language models (LLMs), and cloud-powered infrastructure have modified the way that businesses operate and consumers engage with technology. And many of the companies leading this shift are part of the Nasdaq-100 Index, tracked by Invesco QQQ.
The global machine learning market size was estimated at about $51.5 billion in 2023 and it is projected to rise to over $1.4 trillion by 2034.1
From virtual assistants and autonomous vehicles to fraud detection and AI copilots, machine learning has become one of the most dynamic and widely adopted technologies of the modern era. Let’s take a closer look at where ML is headed, and how investors are gaining exposure through QQQ.
While machine learning has long been associated with the tech sector, its impact now stretches across industries:
These use cases aren’t projections—they’re active applications helping to shape some of today’s growing industries.
Behind every ML model lies a complex web of infrastructure—cloud platforms, graphics processing units (GPUs), high-speed memory, and vast storage capacity. These technologies help make it possible to train, scale, and deploy AI across organizations of every size.
Companies in the Nasdaq-100 are providing the tools and architecture that helped fuel this growth:
Even companies like Tesla and Palantir are deploying machine learning at scale, whether in autonomous driving or large-scale enterprise analytics.
The machine learning market has grown at a rapid clip. Global AI investment exceeded $200 billion in 2024, with enterprise adoption reaching all-time highs across sectors.2 At the same time, monetization strategies are becoming clearer: companies are embedding ML directly into consumer products, enterprise software, and digital platforms—working to hopefully turn innovation into revenue.
As adoption expands, so do opportunities for investors. ML innovation isn’t just coming from pure-play AI firms—it’s being driven by established leaders with deep R&D pipelines, platform ecosystems, and the scale to turn breakthroughs into real-world impact.
Invesco QQQ provides access to the Nasdaq-100 Index, which includes many of the companies powering and applying machine learning at scale. From hardware and infrastructure to cloud platforms and enterprise AI tools, QQQ investors are gaining exposure to the backbone of tomorrow’s technology—today.
