Digital assets: Is the bitcoin bull run just getting started?

Digital assets enjoyed strong performance in 2024. Following Republican victories in the US House, Senate, and presidency, bitcoin broke above the $100,000 mark, and the market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies now sits at $3.5 trillion as of Jan. 31, 2025.1 While US large-cap equities have risen 4.8% since the election, bitcoin has risen 47.6%, and ether has risen 37.4%.2 In 2025, we expect this momentum to continue as a series of positive headlines and legislative progress look likely.

Cryptocurrencies are disproportionately influenced by broader macro conditions and sentiment, in our view — and that can result in significant moves higher or lower. Today, we believe conditions and sentiment are shifting to be more supportive for digital assets, including positive post-US election developments, friendlier investor attitudes towards cryptos, and a market backdrop that looks likely to be positive given central bank rate cuts and a more normal global growth environment.

We highlight five stand-out factors below that suggest cryptocurrencies may continue to see positive performance in 2025:

1. Crypto-friendly US policymakers enter office

President Donald Trump has signalled a slew of crypto-friendly policies, including his desire for a strategic bitcoin reserve and the installation of crypto-friendly policymakers at the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), the two key US regulators for the crypto space. However, the surge in digital assets support is broader-based than just the president: According to a pro-crypto industry group, 294 pro-crypto candidates from both parties were elected to the House and Senate in the 2024 election.3

This will most likely mark a significant departure from the Biden administration’s approach, which had generally been hostile towards digital assets. For example, the SEC under Chair Gary Gensler pursued a number of cases against crypto enterprises without specifying the framework they were following, earning the unpopular description of a “regulation by enforcement” approach to policy. Biden himself has generally pushed back on crypto, opposing the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act (FIT21) bill despite bipartisan support.

A key flashpoint has been SAB 121, an SEC bulletin published in 2022 that imposed strict requirements for publicly traded institutions that hold custody of digital assets on behalf of clients. SAB 121 forced such institutions to record these assets on their balance sheets, triggering regulatory capital requirements and effectively shutting out most banks from participating in the digital assets ecosystem.

In the absence of bank custody solutions, many crypto investors have instead turned to a myriad of costly (and at times unreliable) solutions. SAB 121 has now been revoked, opening the door for more large institutions to provide custody solutions in the digital assets space.

As the US posture towards digital assets evolves, we anticipate that a larger cohort of investors will embrace digital assets and may help propel a bull market in cryptocurrencies.