Investors and financial professionals have relied on the Nasdaq-100® Index for 40 years now as a gauge of the modern economy.

First introduced in 1985 with scrappy innovators like Apple and Microsoft, the Nasdaq-100 also helps power investment strategies like Invesco QQQ ETF (also known as Invesco QQQ). The index follows some of the largest companies listed on the Nasdaq and is typically associated with technological innovation, research & development, and growth.

According to Nasdaq, the index aims to track the performance of “both established industry giants and up-and-coming innovators to provide a reflection of the ever-evolving business and technology landscape, where groundbreaking advancements are constantly being made.”

In the U.S., exchange-traded funds (ETFs) designed to follow the Nasdaq-100, including Invesco QQQ, have about $323 billion in assets.1 The index’s popularity may be a result of its constituents’ demonstrated ability to be nimble and adapt to shifting trends in the market.

One example is Amazon. Originally started as an online book retailer, the company now manages artificial intelligence (AI)-powered fulfillment centers. Or Nvidia’s evolution as a provider of gaming graphics chips into a driving force behind the AI revolution, powering everything from data centers to autonomous vehicles with its cutting-edge technology.

The benchmark to beat

A focus on growth and innovation may be one reason why the Nasdaq-100 has been a difficult index for other U.S. large-cap and core equity benchmarks to beat.

Since January 1, 2008, the Nasdaq-100 has delivered a cumulative total return of 1,092%, more than double the 460% return of the S&P 500® Index.2 In turn, Invesco QQQ’s NAV has delivered a total return of 724% during the same time period. That works out to an annualized return of 15.69% for the Nasdaq-100 and 15.46% for Invesco QQQ compared with 10.66% for the S&P 500, although the Nasdaq-100 and Invesco QQQ have been slightly more volatile with a standard deviation of 18.93 and 18.91, respectively, vs. the S&P 500’s 15.95.3

Click for standardized performance. Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns. Fund performance shown at NAV. Invesco QQQ’s total expense ratio is 0.20%.