Innovation loves company

2024 reconstitution additions to the Nasdaq-100

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). The big data analytics and software company has embraced artificial intelligence across its platforms and has emerged as a leader in machine learning. The company’ operates across multiple segments with government being the largest along with fast-growing presence in the healthcare and commercial industries. Palantir went public in September 2020 and changed its listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in November 2024. YTD performance (12/31/23 – 12/13/24): 343.04%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR). The Tysons Corner, VA based company has been publicly traded since 1998. MicroStrategy is a provider of business intelligence solutions but has garnered increasingly more attention from its bitcoin corporate treasury strategy. YTD performance (12/31/23 – 12/13/24): 547.02%

Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON). The public safety company formerly known as Taser changed its name to Axon in 2017. It operates multiple businesses including weapons, cameras, training and software. Axon offers solutions across government agencies (law enforcement) and both the public (fire, EMS) and private sectors. Axon is the lone graduate from the Nasdaq Next Generation Index during 2024’s annual reconstitution. YTD performance (12/31/23 – 12/13/24): 149.65%