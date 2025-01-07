Innovation loves company

Innovation R&D: A long-term investment
See why long term investment strategies should factor in research and development. A company's R&D strategy may lead to durability and better returns.
On Friday, December 13th, Nasdaq announced the constituent changes for both the Nasdaq-100 Index and Nasdaq Next Generation index which became effective before market open on Monday, December 23rd. Invesco’s QQQ Trust (QQQ) also reflected these changes before the open on the 23rd.
We would like to congratulate and welcome the three newest additions to the one of the world’s most distinguished large-cap growth Indexes, the Nasdaq-100.
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR). The big data analytics and software company has embraced artificial intelligence across its platforms and has emerged as a leader in machine learning. The company’ operates across multiple segments with government being the largest along with fast-growing presence in the healthcare and commercial industries. Palantir went public in September 2020 and changed its listing from the New York Stock Exchange to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in November 2024. YTD performance (12/31/23 – 12/13/24): 343.04%
MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR). The Tysons Corner, VA based company has been publicly traded since 1998. MicroStrategy is a provider of business intelligence solutions but has garnered increasingly more attention from its bitcoin corporate treasury strategy. YTD performance (12/31/23 – 12/13/24): 547.02%
Axon Enterprise Inc. (AXON). The public safety company formerly known as Taser changed its name to Axon in 2017. It operates multiple businesses including weapons, cameras, training and software. Axon offers solutions across government agencies (law enforcement) and both the public (fire, EMS) and private sectors. Axon is the lone graduate from the Nasdaq Next Generation Index during 2024’s annual reconstitution. YTD performance (12/31/23 – 12/13/24): 149.65%
See why long term investment strategies should factor in research and development. A company's R&D strategy may lead to durability and better returns.
Read about the latest Invesco QQQ ETF fund performance and what our strategist expects next quarter.
NA4133999
Source: Bloomberg, L.P., and Nasdaq as of 12/13/2024.
An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Returns less than one year are cumulative. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results; current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
The Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index is designed to measure the performance of the next generation of Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies; that is, the largest 100 companies outside of the Nasdaq-100 Index.