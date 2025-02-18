Key takeaways

Streaming platforms like Netflix, Comcast, and Alphabet, which are holdings in Invesco QQQ, are prioritizing profitability through ad-supported models and premium content as competition intensifies.

Meta Platforms is among the firms driving the adoption of virtual reality and the metaverse, reshaping how people interact and experience leisure.

The travel rebound, led by Booking Holdings and Airbnb, highlights a shift toward unique experiences and flexible options in the post-pandemic era.

The leisure sector continues to evolve at a breakneck pace, driven by the convergence of technology, content, and consumer preferences. As we look ahead, many of the innovative companies within Invesco QQQ are helping redefine leisure across streaming, virtual reality (VR), and travel, capturing the imagination and wallets of consumers around the world.

Streaming and digital media: Navigating a saturated market

The streaming landscape is intensely competitive, with companies like Netflix, Comcast, and Alphabet, all holdings in Invesco QQQ, striving to capture and retain viewer attention.

Netflix remains a dominant force, continually expanding its content library to cater to diverse audiences. Comcast's Peacock platform is gaining traction, leveraging its extensive media assets to offer a mix of live and on-demand content. Alphabet's YouTube continues to be a significant player, integrating ad-supported content with premium subscription options to enhance user engagement.

The global video streaming market was valued at approximately $106.83 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% from 2024 to 2030.1

Virtual reality and the metaverse: Pioneering immersive experiences

Meta Platforms is a holding in the Invesco QQQ, which tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index. Meta is among the companies leading the charge in VR and metaverse development. It has invested heavily in VR technology, notably through its Quest headsets and Horizon Worlds platform, aiming to create immersive social experiences.

The global metaverse market is estimated to surpass $1.5 trillion by 2030, reflecting growing adoption across entertainment, gaming, and workplace collaboration.2 These initiatives are setting the stage for the metaverse to become a central hub for entertainment, work, and social interaction.