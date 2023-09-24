Over the past decade, the rise of streaming services, digital music and social media has transformed the entertainment landscape. The shift to digital consumption had already driven significant growth in companies that offered novel and convenient options at the touch of a button, from anywhere in the world. Events over the past few years have added rocket fuel to this phenomenon.

Innovation leads to more entertainment choices

Streaming over-the-top (OTT) entertainment has experienced a surge in demand in recent years. OTT entertainment provides services to consumers over the internet, bypassing traditional cable or satellite television. These services offer virtually unlimited access to new and previously produced content, creating an unprecedented level of entertainment choice.

Revenues from subscription-based streaming service in the US accounted for more than $49 billion in 2022, a total that is expected to exceed $75 billion by 2027.1 While subscriber growth has moderated from earlier this decade, consulting firm PwC still expects compound annual growth rates for streaming services to remain above 7% through 2027.1

Several QQQ holdings are among the leading players in streaming, including Amazon (Prime Video), Apple (Apple TV) and Netflix. However, as revenue has grown, so has competition for subscribers and content. The companies that offer the most innovative consumer experience and access to the largest and most compelling programming are mostly likely to prosper.

To that end, Amazon reported spending $16.6 billion on streaming video and music content in 2022, up from $13 billion in 2021.2 Netflix anticipates spending $17 billion on content in 2024, roughly in line with its expected total in 2023.3 Beyond their economic influence, streaming services have raised their profiles in other ways too. For instance, in 2022 Apple was awarded the first Best Picture Academy Award for any streaming service, for the film “Coda.” Recognition of the high quality of streaming content is expected to further boost demand.

The transition to virtual entertainment has begun

As streaming media continues to expand, the emerging frontier for entertainment is migrating toward virtual experiences. Although in the early stages of development, virtual reality (VR) is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the entertainment market in the years ahead, with projected annual growth of 27.5% through 2030.4