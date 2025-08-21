Market Recap

QQQ extended its monthly positive performance streak to four months after it advanced by 2.39% on an NAV total return basis for July. Markets closed the month higher as investors digested new developments on the tariff front and speculated when the Federal Reserve (Fed) may resume cutting interest rates. Both the Nasdaq-100® Index and S&P 500 Index hit new all-time highs on July 28th, before retreating into the end of the month, although both finished in positive territory for July. The S&P 500 ended July higher by 2.24% on a total return basis. Large cap growth and value also finished in positive territory after the Russell 1000 Growth advanced by 3.78% and outperformed the Russell 1000 Value which increased by 0.57% for July. For the year, QQQ is higher by 10.83%, and from its yearly low on April 8th, is higher by 36.03%.

Attention at the beginning of the month was focused on President Donald Trump’s July 9th deadline for the suspension of reciprocal tariffs. This was instituted following the initial announcement of country-specific tariffs on the April 2 Liberation Day, and the subsequent 90 day pause on implementation that was announced a week later. On July 7, it was announced that the pause would be further extended to August 1 with no additional extensions. Over the course of the month, investors saw the announcement of numerous trade deals with countries such as Japan, Korea and others. The Japan deal announced on July 22 was notable in that the baseline reciprocal tariff was decreased to 15% from a previously announced 27.5% rate. The 15% figure will also apply to cars and car parts which are subject to a baseline 25% tariff rate from all other importers into the United States. Automobiles are a key component to the Japanese economy and Japan is home to some of the world’s largest auto companies including Toyota, Honda and Nissan. Japan also agreed to invest $550 billion into the US in combined public and private money.

One of the most anticipated deals was announced on July 27, when it was reported that a trade agreement between the US and European Union (EU) had been reached. It included a reduction of reciprocal tariffs to 15% (down from the initial 30%). The EU also agreed to purchase $750 million in US energy, primarily liquified natural gas, nuclear and oil and intends to invest $600 million into the US. It has been discussed that the $600 million figure is not a guarantee as the investment will be from private companies as the EU does not have the authority to guarantee these investments. All of these deals followed the announcement of a trade agreement with China in late June.

In the middle of the month, the June Consumer Price Index (CPI) was released and was viewed as fairly benign, with readings coming in close to expectations.3 There were some concerns among investors that the data would start showing the adverse effects of tariffs, with spikes in the reading. However, year-over-year CPI was reported at 2.7%, only slightly higher than the 2.6% forecast, while the core CPI reading (which strips out the volatile food and energy components) was reported at 2.9%, in-line with economists’ estimates. On a month-over-month basis headline CPI was reported at 0.3%, in-line with expectations while the core CPI came in at 0.2%, below the 0.3% consensus estimate.

The Federal Reserve met at the end of the month and held its target rate steady at 4.25% – 4.50% for the fifth consecutive meeting.4 The decision to hold rates steady was not without fanfare, as two Federal Reserve governors, Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller voted “no” on the rate decision and advocated for the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) to cut rates.5 It was reported that this was the first time two governors dissented with a policy decision since 1993. From the statement, the language around inflation remaining “somewhat elevated” did not change and Chairman Jerome Powell noted in his press conference that “We believe that the current stance of monetary policy leaves us well positioned to respond in a timely way to potential economic developments.” That being said, Powell did caution that the Fed is still watching for the impact of tariffs. He referenced the fact that higher prices are showing up in some areas of the market, while broad economic effects and flow through to overall inflation have yet to be realized. Powell played both sides of the coin and mentioned that a base case could be short-term inflationary effects but further cautioned about the potential for “more persistent” pressure to prices. Through this lens, he reiterated that the Fed would remain data dependent. From the press conference: “For the time being, we’re well positioned to learn more about the likely course of the economy and the evolving balance of risks before adjusting our policy stance. We see our current policy stance as appropriate to guard against inflation risks”.