Reassessing market concentration in the AI era

Investing Basics The power of diversification
The diversification of investments holds power in many environments, although it may not fully eliminate risk during market downturns.
A handful of mega-cap companies have continued to dominate US equity markets, and their influence has grown even more visible in the past year as artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates.
This concentration has brought renewed attention to how investors understand index structure, sector composition, and the potential for large companies to shape broad-market performance. While concentration is not new, the forces driving it today—AI infrastructure investment, cloud computing expansion, and digital transformation—give the topic fresh relevance.
Market concentration often rises during periods when a small number of companies generate outsized earnings growth or become central to emerging technologies.
For example, the top 10 largest US stocks by market capitalization represent about 35% of the overall market, compared with 18% a decade ago.1
Over the past year, advancements in generative AI, including chatbots like ChatGPT, and large-scale data processing have intensified this trend. Companies positioned at the core of AI hardware, cloud services, and software ecosystems have seen elevated demand for their capabilities, contributing to rising stock prices, larger index weights, and heightened investor focus.
Several structural factors may also be contributing:
While concentration can raise questions about diversification and volatility, it may also reflect long-term structural shifts toward technology-enabled business models.
Invesco QQQ ETF tracks the Nasdaq-100® Index, which includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market. These companies span sectors such as Information Technology, Communication Services, and Consumer Discretionary, areas that often feature prominently in the ongoing adoption of digital and AI-enabled technologies.2
Because of its methodology, the Nasdaq-100 has often exhibited higher exposure to firms developing or enabling innovation. Examples within the index have included companies contributing to semiconductor design, cloud architecture, entertainment technologies, e-commerce platforms, and cybersecurity solutions. These examples are illustrative and not exhaustive, and the index’s composition will evolve over time.
For investors, this means that QQQ may offer access to companies at the forefront of technological change, while also carrying the structural reality that a relatively small number of large firms may influence index results.
Indeed, the “Magnificent Seven” stocks—Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Tesla, Nvidia, and Meta—are currently held in QQQ.3 That’s one reason why QQQ has generated respectable returns over the past five years, delivering an annualized return of 22.08% over the period, outperforming the 13.59% annualized return of the Russell 3000® Index, a benchmark considered representative of the U.S. stock market.4
Standardized performance - Performance quoted is past performance and cannot guarantee of comparable future results; current performance may be higher or lower. Visit invesco.com/performance for the most recent month-end performance. Investment returns and principal value will vary; you may have a gain or loss when you sell shares. Fund performance reflects fee waivers, absent which, performance data quoted would have been lower. Invesco QQQ’s total expense ratio is 0.18%. Index performance does not represent fund performance. Please keep in mind that high, double-digit and/or triple-digit returns are highly unusual and cannot be sustained.
Periods of elevated concentration may cause investors and financial professionals to reassess if portfolios still line up with long-term objectives.
Relevant considerations include:
These considerations do not imply a view on the market’s direction; rather, they help frame concentration as a factor to keep an eye on.
Technology-driven shifts—especially AI adoption—continue to influence corporate investment and sector leadership. Whether markets remain concentrated or eventually broaden, this evolution underscores the importance of understanding how indexes like the Nasdaq-100 are constructed, and their potential impact on investments like Invesco QQQ ETF.
Select the option that best describes you, or view the QQQ Product Details to take a deeper dive.
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. An investor cannot invest directly in an index.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional/financial consultant before making any investment decisions.
The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
Growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to changes in their earnings and can be more volatile.
Russell 3000® Index includes those Russell 3000® companies with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values.
The price-to-book ratio considers how a stock is priced relative to the book value of its assets.
The Nasdaq-100® Index is a stock market index made up of equity securities issued by 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange.
The Index and Fund use the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”) classification system which is composed of 11 economic industries: basic materials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, real estate, technology, telecommunications and utilities.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations. As of 11/29/2025, NVIDIA Corp, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, Tesla Inc, Alphabet Inc, PepsiCo Inc, Adobe Inc, and Intel Corp make up 9.41%, 8.61%, 7.67%, 5.09%, 2.98%, 3.40%, 3.86%, 1.03%, 0.75%, and 0.91% of Invesco QQQ ETF, respectively.