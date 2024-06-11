The power of diversification

Nothing is ever certain in investing. There are some investment principles, though, that tend to hold true in many environments. For example, if you want higher returns, the trade-off is usually accepting more risk and volatility.

Another important investment principle is the concept of diversification. We’ve all heard the adage of not putting all your eggs in one basket.

But how can we really know that diversification is actually powerful? And how can it help individual investors?

While diversification may help smooth a portfolio’s fluctuations, it does not eliminate risk. In other words, diversification may not protect you from a loss when markets are falling.