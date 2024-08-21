An investor’s guide to ETFs

It appears that ETFs are here to stay with a total market share of nearly $9 trillion in the U.S. alone.1 For seasoned investors or those just starting out, though, it never hurts to brush up on the best practices when trading ETFs. Using the right kind of broker order and knowing when it might make sense to avoid trading ETFs can help investors get the best pricing and execution on their transactions.

Here are answers to some of the most common investor questions about trading ETFs: