An investor’s guide to ETFs

Market outlook R&D: A long-term investment
See why long term investment strategies should factor in research and development. A company's R&D strategy may lead to durability and better returns.
It appears that ETFs are here to stay with a total market share of nearly $9 trillion in the U.S. alone.1 For seasoned investors or those just starting out, though, it never hurts to brush up on the best practices when trading ETFs. Using the right kind of broker order and knowing when it might make sense to avoid trading ETFs can help investors get the best pricing and execution on their transactions.
Here are answers to some of the most common investor questions about trading ETFs:
Most investors are probably familiar with ETF expense ratios, or the annual fees that shareholders pay the issuer. When trading ETFs, there are other potential costs to be aware of, including:
When trading ETFs at a brokerage, two of the most common order types are market orders and limit orders.
One generally accepted rule of thumb when trading ETFs is to avoid buying and selling near the market’s opening and closing times. In particular, the first and last 30 minutes of a trading session can be more volatile, which may lead to wider bid/ask spreads.
If an investment is considered liquid, it means investors can buy and sell it without significantly impacting the price. When researching the liquidity of an ETF for efficient trading and minimal transaction costs, here are some factors to consider:
When it comes to trading ETFs, a little knowledge can go a long way. Understanding the factors that impact ETF prices can help investors improve the costs and execution of their purchases and sales.
See why long term investment strategies should factor in research and development. A company's R&D strategy may lead to durability and better returns.
Learn why ETFs can be a smart investment choice and how Invesco QQQ provides access to some of the world's most innovative companies.
Learn how some exchange-traded funds have endured decades of volatility.
NA3788996
The opinions expressed are those of the authors, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations. While it is not Invesco's intention, there is no guarantee that a Fund will not distribute capital gains to its shareholders.
The bid-ask spread is the difference between the highest price a buyer is willing to pay for an asset and the lowest price a seller is willing to accept.