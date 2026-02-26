Invesco Proxy Voting Choice Program

The Invesco Proxy Voting Choice Program is designed to offer eligible investors of participating funds a more direct role in the proxy voting process and provides investors with the ability to choose from voting policy options that align with their voting preferences for participating funds.  Selecting a proxy voting policy will direct how the fund votes your proportionate ownership of the fund on ballot items at certain company shareholder meetings.  Participation in the Invesco Proxy Voting Choice Program is voluntary. If a policy option is not selected, proxies will continue to be voted by Invesco in accordance with Invesco’s Proxy Voting Policy

  • Step 1 – Eligibility: The pilot is available to eligible shareholders of participating funds. See FAQs for fund list.
  • Step 2 – Select a voting policy: Choose one of the three proxy voting policy options.
  • Step 3 – Votes applied proportionally: Invesco applies the selected policy to the investor’s proportional share of eligible funds.

Voting Policy Options¹

The proportionate shares of participating investors who select the Invesco Proxy Voting Policy will be voted in accordance with the policy recommendations developed by Invesco’s Investment Stewardship Team with input from Invesco's investment teams. This policy is designed to enhance long-term shareholder value by emphasizing key principles of sound corporate governance.

The proportionate shares of participating investors who select the Company Board-Aligned Policy will be voted in line with the recommendation of the portfolio company’s board of directors. If the portfolio company’s board does not provide a recommendation on a specific proposal, Invesco will apply an ABSTAIN vote on behalf of the shareholder.

The proportionate shares of participating investors who select the Mirror Voting Policy will be voted in approximately the same proportions as the votes cast by other beneficial owners of the portfolio company.  To achieve this, we use the proportional votes of beneficial owners of the portfolio company in Broadridge’s network as of the day prior to the meeting which may not reflect all votes ultimately cast at the meeting. If proportionate voting cannot be reasonably implemented, including meetings where director elections are contested, Invesco will leave those shares unvoted.

    Due to rounding and other factors, the proportionate share of portfolio company shares that are voted according to the policy elected by a participant in the Invesco Proxy Voting Choice Program pilot may not exactly match a participant’s actual proportionate ownership of the portfolio company. Certain votes are excluded from the program, including proxies relating to corporate actions, proxy contests, and special meetings.