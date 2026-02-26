Invesco Proxy Voting Choice Program

Voting Policy Options¹
The proportionate shares of participating investors who select the Invesco Proxy Voting Policy will be voted in accordance with the policy recommendations developed by Invesco’s Investment Stewardship Team with input from Invesco's investment teams. This policy is designed to enhance long-term shareholder value by emphasizing key principles of sound corporate governance.
The proportionate shares of participating investors who select the Company Board-Aligned Policy will be voted in line with the recommendation of the portfolio company’s board of directors. If the portfolio company’s board does not provide a recommendation on a specific proposal, Invesco will apply an ABSTAIN vote on behalf of the shareholder.
The proportionate shares of participating investors who select the Mirror Voting Policy will be voted in approximately the same proportions as the votes cast by other beneficial owners of the portfolio company. To achieve this, we use the proportional votes of beneficial owners of the portfolio company in Broadridge’s network as of the day prior to the meeting which may not reflect all votes ultimately cast at the meeting. If proportionate voting cannot be reasonably implemented, including meetings where director elections are contested, Invesco will leave those shares unvoted.
Frequently asked questions
Download a PDF version of the FAQs related to Invesco’s proxy voting policies.
Contact information
Institutional investors, please contact your Invesco representative. Individual investors, please contact your financial advisor/broker.
Investment Stewardship
For more information about investment stewardship and proxy voting at Invesco, please click here. For proxy voting inquiries, please contact: proxygovernanceteam@invesco.com.