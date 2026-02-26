Invesco Proxy Voting Choice Program

The proportionate shares of participating investors who select the Mirror Voting Policy will be voted in approximately the same proportions as the votes cast by other beneficial owners of the portfolio company. To achieve this, we use the proportional votes of beneficial owners of the portfolio company in Broadridge’s network as of the day prior to the meeting which may not reflect all votes ultimately cast at the meeting. If proportionate voting cannot be reasonably implemented, including meetings where director elections are contested, Invesco will leave those shares unvoted.