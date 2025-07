Where you’ll find the cheapest and most expensive stock markets in the world

The key advantage to investing globally is the breadth of the investable universe. There's always something going on, from perhaps some sort of financial market issue, which has lowered valuations in any given region. Perhaps some geopolitical tension that's creating issues.

The kinds of companies that we want to be investing in now is where the cash flows and dividends can continue to grow for many years. This ultimately is done off the base of low valuations can provide attractive returns to the shareholders.



Investing globally is really important when considering risk management because some domestic markets can be very skewed in terms of their makeup, either to big companies or big sectors or it can even be more nuanced in terms of factor/covariance risks.

That can drive a degree of correlation bias / unintended risks within any given region. We are very cognisant of this and manage it actively, as such we are pleased to say that the majority of risk is stock specific – this allows us to do what we do best and that is stock picking.