Outlook

While markets had previously struggled for clarity over the outlook prior to Liberation Day, the tariff announcements and the escalating tensions about a potential trade war with China, followed by a pause in their implementation, added to the uncertainty. In addition, ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in the Middle East continue to make the path to peace difficult to find.

The uncertainty about US trade policy and its impact on the economy appears to have accelerated the rotation away from the US and into Europe in both equity and bond markets. Interestingly, the heightened volatility in the US Treasury market, along with the weakening US Dollar, may cause investors to diversify their government bond allocations out of US Treasuries and into European government bonds.

Indeed, while yield curves on both sides of the pond steepened in April, the US Treasury curve twisted around the 10-year point, with short-dated yields falling but longer-term yields rising as investors required additional term premium to take on the risk of longer maturities. Meanwhile, with credit spreads having bounced off near-term wides in the second half of April, the outlook for slower growth may best be played through European government bond ETFs, particularly those focused on shorter-dated maturities, or fixed-maturity ETFs that can help reduce the uncertainty of outcomes by locking in yields that are currently available.

Positioning

Once again, investors became increasingly cautious in their fixed income allocations in April, with net inflows focused on government bond and cash management ETFs, while credit and emerging market debt ETFs experienced net outflows. While the outlook remains highly uncertain, investors are likely to continue allocating to 'safe haven' asset classes.

However, with the impact of tariffs likely to affect inflation differently in the US and Europe, it appears that central banks in Europe have more flexibility to ease monetary policy to support their economies, while the Federal Reserve may be hampered by the impact of tariffs on inflation in the near term. Additionally, with concerns lingering over further US Dollar weakness, investors may wish to increase allocations to non-USD denominated fixed income (or at least look for currency-hedged share classes to minimize their currency risk associated with the US Dollar).