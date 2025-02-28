Frequently Asked Questions
ETFs are popular because they typically give investors access to broad market exposure with low fees, tax efficiency, and transparency. ETFs can be actively or passively managed and can be bought and sold like an individual stock.
Invesco does not provide tax advice. Federal and state tax laws are complex and constantly changing. Investors should always consult their own legal or tax advisor for information concerning their individual situation.
ETF is short for “exchange-traded fund.” ETFs are baskets of securities that can be bought or sold on exchanges similar to individual stocks. ETFs can provide exposure to broad areas of the market in a single, bundled investment. They are often passively managed and typically seek to track the performance of an index, such as the Nasdaq-100.
Yes. Invesco QQQ is a passively managed ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, which contains some of the world’s most innovative companies.
ETFs are similar to mutual funds in that they both can provide exposure to broad areas of the market in a single investment. However, while mutual funds are priced once a day at the market close, ETFs can be bought and sold like individual stocks throughout the day.
Compared to mutual funds, ETFs tend to have better tax efficiency and more transparency, as well as lower fees on average.
Investors should be aware of the material differences between mutual funds and ETFs. ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs. ETFs can be traded throughout the day, whereas mutual funds are traded only once a day. While extreme market conditions could result in illiquidity for ETFs. Typically, they are still more liquid than most traditional mutual funds because they trade on exchanges. Investors should talk with their financial professional regarding their situation before investing.
You can typically invest in as little as a single share of QQQ or other ETFs through online brokers. Some brokers even allow investors to purchase a fraction of an ETF share.
Invesco QQQ is one of the most actively traded securities, with a history dating back to 1999. Like other passively managed ETFs, QQQ tracks an index. The Nasdaq-100 index includes many of the world’s leading technology stocks, as well as the companies at the forefront of many long-term innovative themes shaping today’s economy.
Source: Bloomberg L.P., QQQ is the 2nd most-traded ETF in the US based on average daily volume traded, as of June 30, 2025.
Some investors use ETFs to gain exposure to broad ranges of companies rather than picking individual stocks, which reduces single-stock risk. For example, Invesco QQQ provides diversified exposure to many innovative companies, including leaders in software, hardware, e-commerce, social media, biotechnology, and other areas.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
Typically, yes. ETFs are generally more tax efficient than comparable mutual funds because the “in-kind” creation and redemption feature of ETFs is designed to reduce cash transactions and capital gains distributions. As a result, investors tend to keep more of their returns.
The decision to include ETFs in your portfolio will vary by your unique goals, time horizon, and risk tolerance. Investors can help diversify their portfolio with a handful of broad-based ETFs for various asset classes.
The market price of an ETF share is determined by the net asset value (NAV) of the underlying portfolio as well as supply and demand in the marketplace. Bid-ask spreads and premiums and discounts to NAV may also impact the price an investor pays for an ETF share.
Bid/ask spread is the amount by which the ask price exceeds the bid price for an asset in the market.
ETFs can be actively or passively managed, and the choice depends on an investor’s financial objectives. Some financial professionals use a mix of active and passive ETFs in diversified client portfolios.
Invesco QQQ is passively managed and tracks the Nasdaq-100 index, which offers exposure to many industry-leading companies in a single investment.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds. Or you can keep general ETF disclosure as is and add this to specific FAQ item: As with any comparison, investors should be aware of the material differences between active and passive strategies. Unlike passive strategies, active strategies have the ability to react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Other differences include, but are not limited to, expenses, management style and liquidity. Investors should consult their financial professional before investing.
ETFs are different from individual stocks in that an ETF’s liquidity is based on more than trading volume alone. A better predictor of an ETF’s liquidity may be the liquidity of the underlying holdings. For example, an ETF with relatively low trading volume that invests in highly liquid large-cap U.S. stocks will generally have high liquidity and low bid-ask spreads.
QQQ is one of the most heavily traded ETFs by volume.
An ETF’s total cost of ownership depends on more than just its expense ratio. Investors also need to consider bid-ask spreads, trading commissions, and premiums and discounts, for example.
Invesco QQQ ETF has typically outperformed broad equity benchmarks like the S&P 500.
Standardized performance. Performance data quoted represents past performance, which is not a guarantee of future results. An investor cannot invest directly in an index. Index returns do not represent Fund returns.
Sources: Fortune Business Insights. Data examined between 2020-2022.
Disclosures:
- Invesco is not affiliated with Fortune Business Insights.
- The holdings selected are meant to highlight the companies in each market based on their potential public name recognition and their ability to represent the fund's diverse holdings. Highlighted companies vary in their involvement within the defined market, from partial to major business focus. Holdings are subject to change and are not buy/sell recommendations.
Definitions:
- Annual Growth Rate is represented by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) which represents the rate at which the market size grew between the two years listed quoted. CAGR is a measure of an investment’s annual growth rate over a given period and assumes growth is consistent over the investment period. CAGR isn’t a true return rate, but rather a figure that represents the rate at which an investment would have grown if it had grown at the same rate every year and the profits were reinvested at the end of each year. CAGR is not influenced by interest rate changes or the volatility an investment might experience over the investment period, and therefore may provide misleading results.
- Market Size refers to the sales potential in a specific market at a point in time, which is provided by Fortune Business Insights; the listed market size quoted is of North America. Fortune Business Insights employs a comprehensive research methodology that involves desk research using credible sources and in-house databases for data collection, which covers both major and minor players. They develop market models and validate estimates through discussions with key opinion leaders, industry experts, and stakeholders. Their data triangulation method combines top-down and bottom-up approaches with primary research. The primary research distribution is 60% demand-side and 40% supply-side, spanning regions such as North America (35%), Europe (25%), Asia-Pacific (25%), and the rest of the world (15%).
¹ As of 7/31/25, QQQ ended the month with $353.14 billion in AUM and remained the 5th largest ETF in the US (Based on AUM)