The Asia Core Real Estate Strategy (‘Strategy’) forms part of Invesco’s wider directly-owned real estate asset group, with assets in the US, Europe and Asia. With offices around the globe, Invesco is one of only a few truly global real estate investment businesses. This global presence allows us to identify and manage some of the best investment opportunities in the most attractive markets.

Invesco has managed real estate in all the major Asia Pacific markets, and over the entire real estate cycle, including the Asian financial crisis and the global financial crisis.